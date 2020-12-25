 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WHAM Rochester)   Winter has barely started, and drunk ice fishermen are already falling into lakes   (13wham.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Troopers rescue ice fishermen, WHAM  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?


Dec 20th is the first day of winter
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Life's hard, harder if you're stupid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What self respecting fisherman falls in a lake while sober?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: What self respecting fisherman falls in a lake while sober?


I was gonna say Bill Dance based on the blooper reels, but then I remembered who I was talking about and I don't think I could safely assume anything but the falling in the lake part.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drunk ice fishermen is redundant.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chitownmike: Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?

Dec 20th is the first day of winter


Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'll see myself out
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This reminds me of a story I was told: Guy goes to the lake, to drive out to his ice shack.  Very shortly after he gets onto the ice, his truck breaks through and sinks up to the door handles. He winds down his window, climbs out, walks back to shore and calls for a tow truck. While he's waiting, other people drive their vehicles AROUND his truck on their way out onto the lake.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?


https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sol​s​tice
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sols​tice


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not the smartest, that's why I ask questions. Also I'm surrounded by Republicans (no information), hippies (fantasy information) and techies (indoors information).

Dollar store calendar was no help but you're helpful.

I fell in an info hole, it's okay to think that's funny, I think it's funny.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone fell, img.fark.net is there to report it!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caution: If someone fell, [img.fark.net image 69x24] is there to report it!


Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)
Youtube E8gmARGvPlI
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, subby, the early and late stages of frozen lake are when folks fall through.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?

Dec 20th is the first day of winter


I've always lived in northern states and always felt that saying winter started in Dec was stupid. Late December is the middle of the cold period, not the beginning of it. Why wait till the days are getting longer to say winter's started? That's foolish.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: chitownmike: Purple_Urkle: Isn't winter half over?
The solstice already passed.

Climate change, how does it work?

Dec 20th is the first day of winter

I've always lived in northern states and always felt that saying winter started in Dec was stupid. Late December is the middle of the cold period, not the beginning of it. Why wait till the days are getting longer to say winter's started? That's foolish.


Something something Pagans, something something Solstice.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: caution: If someone fell, [img.fark.net image 69x24] is there to report it!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/E8gmARGv​PlI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Four years ago tonight. Too soon, man.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: caution: If someone fell, [img.fark.net image 69x24] is there to report it!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E8gmARGv​PlI]


Slayer Wham! Mashup-Last Christmas/Angel of Death
Youtube 89rgBcx4Luw
 
