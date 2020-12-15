 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(JSOnline)   Woman attempts to cover the best Jane's Addiction song without much success   (jsonline.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So she's not done with Sergio?

/Try again tomorrow
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What does shoplifting have to do with Three Days?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not even close to the best Jane's song, but with the quality of fark submissions lately, it's nothing shocking.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
forgifs.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hrm. I'd complain but 10-day-old news blurbs are still better than Tweets.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While being questioned at the Oak Creek Meijer, a woman told an employee she had to leave the store

Then she did?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not even in the top ten Jane's songs.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's gonna be groceries turning up in canyons, there are gonna be groceries being stolen in Salt Lake City. Because the police there aren't willing to accept, what I think they know. And they know I didn't do these things
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jane's Addiction - Mountain Song (Official Video)
Youtube 1kAIMlISHhU
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had an unsuccessful threesome over the weekend?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any woman who wants to act out Pets, give me a call.

/woof
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The water hit her neck, but she couldn't get a pee going.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: What does shoplifting have to do with Three Days?


Came here to make a Three Days reference.  This one is a bit direct, but it'll do.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ajournalofmusicalthings.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby hasn't listened to very much Jane's.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was stuck in the store for Three Days ?
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't click the link but I'm excited that she's coming down the mountain
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was running down a mountain?
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: Didn't click the link but I'm excited that she's coming down the mountain


MisterLoki: She was running down a mountain?


I am an idiot.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was Standing in the Shower... Thinking?
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She pulled her dinner from her pocket?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..............the log said."

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Any woman who wants to act out Pets, give me a call.

/woof


That was Porno for Pyros not Jane's Addiction.
 
xiola
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this aint no right.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moos: So she's not done with Sergio?

/Try again tomorrow


Yeah, that one's my fave.
 
