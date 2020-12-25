 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Mental Floss)   Because Monopoly wasn't an excruciating exercise in gameplay already, Hasbro has doubled down on that fact by introducing The Longest Game Ever edition   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
56
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

1202 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Dec 2020 at 8:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Monopoly is not a game for the weak-willed, weak-willed submitter.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby sounds like someone who can't focus for more than 7 seconds.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, if you play it 100% by the book, it's a quick game with only 2-3 fistfights...

//..mom doesn't play nice.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Subby sounds like someone who can't focus for more than 7 seconds.


That would depend on what I'm focused on, IYKWIMAITYD
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not exactly Ikusa, is it?

For those that don't know, Ikusa is the current-ish iteration of the Shogun board game. Think conquest of feudal Japan. Games can last however long you can survive.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Subby sounds like someone who can't focus for more than 7 seconds.


I think you are confusing "focus" with "has not suffered enough brain injuries to derive enjoyment from Monopoly".
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've started a lot of monopoly games, but have never once finished a game. The fun part was over once most of the properties were owned and hotels were starting to appear.  I'd get bored with it, and fortunately for me, the people I was playing with also got bored and we'd find something else to do.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sisters still accuse me of cheating when we used to play back in the '80s.

Whatever. They call it cheating ... I call taking money from the bank and hiding it under the board both resourceful and good preparation for a  white collar crime career
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's not exactly Ikusa, is it?

For those that don't know, Ikusa is the current-ish iteration of the Shogun board game. Think conquest of feudal Japan. Games can last however long you can survive.


Amateur.   Try the great old school Campaign for North Africa.  Assuming you can get a full ten-person team to play the game (5 on each side) it's an estimated 1500 hours to complete.  You need at least one person on each side handling logistics- Italian troops require more water for their pasta...
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I despise Monopoly, it is the single most boring game ever. It's playing Real Estate ffs, and someone is always cheating and I've never seen a game that someone didn't get mad at someone else. Give me Battleship, or Chinese Checkers, or Chess, or Poker! You know, a FUN game. Everybody thinks I suck at it but I purposely played badly so I go bankrupt and then I'm free of it.  I guess it's been twenty years since I stopped saying, "Okay I'll play.". I refuse to play a game I don't like.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"You can also tear each bill along the perforated line to split them into smaller sums, which could increase your purchasing options."

You can rip the money up? Really? What happened to making change from the bank? Rip the money up instead?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

powhound: My sisters still accuse me of cheating when we used to play back in the '80s.

Whatever. They call it cheating ... I call taking money from the bank and hiding it under the board both resourceful and good preparation for a  white collar crime career


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pro tip: If you nail the board down, forcing people to rage flip over the whole table to end the game, you can buy some time. It's harder to commit to a table flip than just doing the board.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: iheartscotch: It's not exactly Ikusa, is it?

For those that don't know, Ikusa is the current-ish iteration of the Shogun board game. Think conquest of feudal Japan. Games can last however long you can survive.

Amateur.   Try the great old school Campaign for North Africa.  Assuming you can get a full ten-person team to play the game (5 on each side) it's an estimated 1500 hours to complete.  You need at least one person on each side handling logistics- Italian troops require more water for their pasta...


GO
 
MIRV888
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Normally, nothing happens when you land on the "Free Parking" space; in this version of the game, you get paid.'
This guy has never played Monopoly.  Cash from all fines and taxes go to free parking.  That's been a common 'rule' since forever.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was going to say that sounds like they're intentionally making the game as unpleasant, grinding, and shiatty as possible... but that's quite literally how the original game was designed so I guess that's not really a complaint that applies?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New cards are:

You caught covid, go directly to quarantine

Real estate mogul becomes president, everybody pays 20% of their assets to the richest player

File loss in bad loans, recieve 10 millions in tax rebates.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.


Dropping Free Parking payouts help move things along.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "You can also tear each bill along the perforated line to split them into smaller sums, which could increase your purchasing options."

You can rip the money up? Really? What happened to making change from the bank? Rip the money up instead?


Yeah, that gave ME pause, too.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just... Why would you DO that?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.


The things that make the game interminable are:

1.  Failing to play by the official rules.  Land on a property and don't buy it?  (What are you, stupid?)   It has to be auctioned off immediately.  Get money for landing on Free Parking?  Fark all the way off!

2.  Players who don't understand/don't want to trade properties.  The game only works if players get monopolies and start building -- enough money doesn't come out of the game on basic rents alone.  Unless you get very lucky, most players won't develop a monopoly naturally, so players will have to trade.  And players who don't understand the relative value of properties (Oranges, Reds, and Violets are worth a lot.  Greens are shiat.  Purples are fun only if you're going to waste housing stock on them.)  tend to propose unreasonable trades and reject reasonable ones.  No trading/bad trading is a great way to ruin the game.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Just... Why would you DO that?


Monopoly has always been a crappy game and has long-since been eclipsed by far superior board games. Monopoly only hangs around because they keep cranking out novelty/licensed versions to get new people to buy a copy.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MIRV888: 'Normally, nothing happens when you land on the "Free Parking" space; in this version of the game, you get paid.'
This guy has never played Monopoly.  Cash from all fines and taxes go to free parking.  That's been a common 'rule' since forever.


Its a common house rule, the official rules have free parking as a safe place on the board.  Nothing happens.

It tends to draw the game out far longer with that house rule.

Honestly, play the game however you and your opponents wish to play as long as the rules are decided and agreed upon before you start who cares?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My little car ran over your doggy.  Sorry but you're out of the game.  Hey Thimble, stay out of the road if you want to stay old.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always liked Monopoly. Where else can a thimble become a slum lord?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rather than Monopoly, get Lords of Vegas.

You can thank me later
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I've always liked Monopoly. Where else can a thimble become a slum lord?


Have you met Kush Kush
 
jake_lex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

The things that make the game interminable are:

1.  Failing to play by the official rules.  Land on a property and don't buy it?  (What are you, stupid?)   It has to be auctioned off immediately.  Get money for landing on Free Parking?  Fark all the way off!

2.  Players who don't understand/don't want to trade properties.  The game only works if players get monopolies and start building -- enough money doesn't come out of the game on basic rents alone.  Unless you get very lucky, most players won't develop a monopoly naturally, so players will have to trade.  And players who don't understand the relative value of properties (Oranges, Reds, and Violets are worth a lot.  Greens are shiat.  Purples are fun only if you're going to waste housing stock on them.)  tend to propose unreasonable trades and reject reasonable ones.  No trading/bad trading is a great way to ruin the game.


The blues are good to have late in the game, if you've been making money from other properties in the game.  They're a good way to deliver the coup de grace on a player teetering on the edge.

That orange/red corner is key to the game.  Gain control of that, and you will, in all likelihood, win the game.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

Dropping Not adding Free Parking payouts help move things along.


FTFY.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you read the f**kin' rules, there's a short version that goes a lot faster than the standard game.

And you don't have to keep going until there's only one player left. When two people go bankrupt, the game is over. You then count up your cash and assets to determine the winner.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Monopoly isn't a game, it's a farking economics lesson(The Landlords' Game) that was stolen by that Darrow guy and marketed by Parker Brothers as a game.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this like where you go bankrupt but it doesn't matter, you just keep playing until even you get tired of winning? Because that would be copyright infringement on my longstanding idea for a new Monopoly variant I am calling 'Trumpopoly' These people can expect a letter from my lawyers.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: ScrimBoy: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

Dropping Not adding Free Parking payouts help move things along.

FTFY.


Right.  Poorly phrased on my part as it's not part of the rules.  Correct?
 
Golden Brown Delicious [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My partner and I made a version based on Denver. We cut out a board from a big piece of corrugated cardboard from the box our washer came in and then drew on the spaces. We also cut up some pieces of card stock for the deeds and chance/community chest cards, as well as the houses/hotels. We named all the properties after street names here, and added a few 'attractions' (the theme park, water park, and Red Rocks [music venue]). We also added a dispensary, and upped the salary for passing GO to $250 (while also placing any taxes or fines into free parking). We also made up new community chest and chance cards ('Sell some edibles at a show, collect $50!'). It's a lot of fun, but then, we both enjoy Monopoly and rarely get genuinely angry about it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually just saw a 10 minute version of the game at the store today.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Solarquest probably still runs longer.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, if you play it 100% by the book, it's a quick game with only 2-3 fistfights...

//..mom doesn't play nice.


100% by the rules means that if someone doesn't buy a property it goes to auction for the other players. Once one player gets in the lead, all of the other players fall in quick succession. The game was designed as a parable of the evils of a monopoly.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monopoly is a good board game to people who have never actually been exposed to good board games.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MIRV888: 'Normally, nothing happens when you land on the "Free Parking" space; in this version of the game, you get paid.'
This guy has never played Monopoly.  Cash from all fines and taxes go to free parking.  That's been a common 'rule' since forever.


Not in the rule book it isn't.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Play a game of Risk for $200 every time someone passes go.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Just... Why would you DO that?


I see you are unfamiliar with 2020...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a friend get poleconomy for christmas when we were around 10 years old. We were about 5 minutes into the game before we realized we had been tricked into learning nerd shiat.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

The things that make the game interminable are:

1.  Failing to play by the official rules.  Land on a property and don't buy it?  (What are you, stupid?)   It has to be auctioned off immediately.  Get money for landing on Free Parking?  Fark all the way off!

2.  Players who don't understand/don't want to trade properties.  The game only works if players get monopolies and start building -- enough money doesn't come out of the game on basic rents alone.  Unless you get very lucky, most players won't develop a monopoly naturally, so players will have to trade.  And players who don't understand the relative value of properties (Oranges, Reds, and Violets are worth a lot.  Greens are shiat.  Purples are fun only if you're going to waste housing stock on them.)  tend to propose unreasonable trades and reject reasonable ones.  No trading/bad trading is a great way to ruin the game.


Forking thank you. By the rules, it takes about 2-3 hours.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "You can also tear each bill along the perforated line to split them into smaller sums, which could increase your purchasing options."

You can rip the money up? Really? What happened to making change from the bank? Rip the money up instead?


That's where I caught on that it's a joke. If it's not I am thinking ripping up the money wouldn't matter. Nobody is ever playing that twice
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: common sense is an oxymoron: ScrimBoy: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

Dropping Not adding Free Parking payouts help move things along.

FTFY.

Right.  Poorly phrased on my part as it's not part of the rules.  Correct?


I could never understand adding a rule that makes a game even more tedious.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: common sense is an oxymoron: ScrimBoy: Target Builder: Monopoly shouldn't take long, if you play by the rules. The whole point is that one player will very quickly, often by luck, emerge as the dominant market force and will fairly promptly bleed everyone else dry.

But a lot of folks don't read/play the rules so do a bunch of shiat that prolongs the initial property grab and then drags the game out for ages.

Dropping Not adding Free Parking payouts help move things along.

FTFY.

Right.  Poorly phrased on my part as it's not part of the rules.  Correct?


Nope.  Just a house rule.  We always used it.  Orange is the key.  Everyone leaving jail has great odds to hit it.
 
Number 216
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Solarquest probably still runs longer.


I've had weekend-long games of both Axis and Allies and Twilight Imperium.

The difference is that everyone had a great time playing those games over a weekend.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.