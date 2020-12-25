 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   The AP sums up all we know about the Christmas Day Bombing in Nashville: we don't know the who or the why or the how, but we do know there was a warning. Bonus: lots of photos, including one of the RV before it went boom   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, Associated Press, Nashville, Tennessee, Davidson County, Tennessee, Law enforcement agency, Tennessee, city's police chief  
•       •       •

Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lovely, the main dish bombing comes with a side order of bioterrorism.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Oh lovely, the main dish bombing comes with a side order of bioterrorism.
[Fark user image image 425x221]


I just copied the same passage, with nearly the same thought.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the shine ok?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Revenge for the Bowling Green Massacre.

/MAGA
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Purple_Urkle: Oh lovely, the main dish bombing comes with a side order of bioterrorism.
[Fark user image image 425x221]

I just copied the same passage, with nearly the same thought.


"It's obvious [the explosion] wasn't an earthquake" - said the man who is obviously a willing bioterrorist
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not going to speculate.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: propasaurus: Purple_Urkle: Oh lovely, the main dish bombing comes with a side order of bioterrorism.
[Fark user image image 425x221]

I just copied the same passage, with nearly the same thought.

"It's obvious [the explosion] wasn't an earthquake" - said the man who is obviously a willing bioterrorist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said after touring the area.

Wow. Nothing gets past this guy
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: "It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said after touring the area.

Wow. Nothing gets past this guy


And if he could have beat Michigan more often, he would still be coaching the Buckeyes.
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank god it wasn't a mass fatality otherwise that warning announcement would give me nightmares.  I mean yeah it's good too nobody died.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Getting a feeling it's one of Trump's "very fine people" wanting to make a statement.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So considerate to have awarning
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Revenge for the Bowling Green Massacre.

/MAGA


Outrage for PK leaving for Jersey.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's Christmas!
//You could steal City Hall!
///slashes
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: So considerate to have awarning


Next one won't...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.


This being 2020, someone should check the nearby dildo repository.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.newschannel5.com/live

News conference coming up any minute now apparently.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a massive diversion to cover up the sex-related exhumation of Minnie Pearl
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Human remains found.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just saw a report that human remains may have been found at the site of the explosion. But they're giving no details about it.

https://twitter.com/AP/status/1342595​8​01541976065
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Redditors will have this crime solved in no time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?


I'd bet money on it.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?


We don't know. If you had RTFA, you'd have your question answered. They found human remains in the area, but aren't sure how they are related, if they're a victim, or if they are the person who planted the bomb.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like 2020 is trying to slide a few more disasters in before the buzzer.

I don't want to believe that it's a political statement but I do.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?

I'd bet money on it.


I wonder if he meant to or he just lost track of time.
 
Esc7
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?

I'd bet money on it.


Yeah you don't give a warning if the end result is just property damage.

Id bet money on this individual projecting hatred onto some entities but probably suffers from extreme self loathing. Enough to motivate them to pack an RV full of explosives to do something desperate.

Consciously or subconsciously, suicide was the plan. "Blaze of glory."

At least he had the decency to warn people.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: Don't worry. Redditors will have this crime solved in no time.



They did alright with the Church of Scientology. Anonymous had crossover through Redditors. Then the doxxing began with conventional crimes-- a bad thing.

You can knock the demographic of Redditors all you like, but some Farkers, and many MeFites sure were happy to politicize tragedy, and the latter did so with an iron fist of censorship.
 
sforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Communication outage too? Isn't this how Die Hard 4 started?
 
imapirate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: propasaurus: Purple_Urkle: Oh lovely, the main dish bombing comes with a side order of bioterrorism.
[Fark user image image 425x221]

I just copied the same passage, with nearly the same thought.

"It's obvious [the explosion] wasn't an earthquake" - said the man who is obviously a willing bioterrorist

[Fark user image image 432x412]


That's a hard 35.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: Don't worry. Redditors will have this crime solved in no time.


Nope, it's Farkers who have put on their sleuthing caps and are speculating away.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a disgruntled AT&T employee, or an Edward Snowden disciple
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?

I'd bet money on it.


I thought the bomber had plenty of time to get away before the police arrived, and the police had plenty of time to clear out the area before the bomb went off?
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nashville voted blue in the November Election so my guess is that the bomber was someone who has been drinking deeply of Trump's Kool-Aid/Flavor Aid cocktail. This has been what Trump has been prepping his followers for. He has been fanning the flames of their hatred. Oh I hope I am wrong, but I would not be the least bit surprised if I turn out to be right.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The RV exploded shortly afterward, Drake said at a news conference.

Well there's your first suspect, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Esc7: Marcus Aurelius: fragMasterFlash: Did the nutcase who drove the RV get blown up when it went boom?

I'd bet money on it.

Yeah you don't give a warning if the end result is just property damage.

Id bet money on this individual projecting hatred onto some entities but probably suffers from extreme self loathing. Enough to motivate them to pack an RV full of explosives to do something desperate.

Consciously or subconsciously, suicide was the plan. "Blaze of glory."

At least he had the decency to warn people.


Your profile skills...obtuse...is it on purpose?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I'm guessing a disgruntled AT&T employee, or an Edward Snowden disciple



You probably like spin the wheel games.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said after touring the site..

Thanks for that brilliant and trenchant analysis, Mayor Obvious.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said after touring the site.

Quick, ain't he? It WAS a bomb, Captain Obvious.

"All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible," he said. "It felt like a bomb. It was that big,"

Fark user imageView Full Size



My takeaway from this is apparently you can park an RV on the street in Nashville and it won't get towed.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do we know what color the perpetrator(s) are yet so we can so we can determine if it was terrorism??
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: bloobeary: If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.

This being 2020, someone should check the nearby dildo repository.


Rudy was already there holding a press conference
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how many thousands of charred election ballots have they found at the explosion site?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Just saw a report that human remains may have been found at the site of the explosion. But they're giving no details about it.

https://twitter.com/AP/status/13425958​01541976065


I'm guessing from the report of shots fired just before it went up that whoever was in the RV queued the bomb, the announcement, and then shot themselves.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: Thank god it wasn't a mass fatality otherwise that warning announcement would give me nightmares.  I mean yeah it's good too nobody died.


They didn't find any dead, but they found human remains, from a bomb.

If we're betting, I'm going with a little bit of death.
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged by what authorities said was likely an intentional act.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.


This was an inside job. Only a Telecom worker would know where to park the RV to sever some of the trunk lines in the basement, the FAA lines, AND the 9-1-1 lines. This was semipro. This was a great way to distract but also possibly a severely disgruntled former employee or installer.

Honestly and truthfully, since 9/11 I have been amazed that this hasn't happened yet. While all the old AT&T/Bell CO's have failover service to the outlying regional and local central offices, that is still a damn good way to cripple a city. Hit 5+ at once in the same city and you can assure total comms failure.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: bloobeary: If this was a movie, the whole thing would have been a distraction to draw cops away from the bank/diamond exchange/financial transaction server that would then be robbed with precision timing.

This being 2020, someone should check the nearby dildo repository.


The White House is pretty far away, and that dildo is almost gone.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MechaPyx: My takeaway from this is apparently you can park an RV on the street in Nashville and it won't get towed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Given the announced 15 minute warning before it went off, sounds like someone really wanted to hammer a corporation (sounds like AT&T from TFA), but not actually kill anyone. Disgruntled employee I guess?
 
