 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 25 is "noel" as in: "I don't care how you pronounce Christmas, but there's Noel in Psalm"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc, Knights of the Round Table, English speakers, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, English language, Latin word natalis, King Arthur, Christmas, Noel  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who's Leon? Home Improvement Christmas
Youtube THUfgj_4oKk
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Animaniacs - Noel HQ
Youtube mVbfbvtRBBc
 
Datanerd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's an ell in Psalm, but like Psalm, there shouldn't be a pee in ool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For many years as a kid I thought Noel was pronounced like in the Christmas song, the song made me think that. I have and known Noelles, too.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Datanerd: There's an ell in Psalm, but like Psalm, there shouldn't be a pee in ool.


But y?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Play it again, psalm?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: For many years as a kid I thought Noel was pronounced like in the Christmas song, the song made me think that. I have and known Noelles, too.


Within the context of Christmas, it's from Middle French Noël, and should be pronounced as two distinct syllables. People called Noel generally pronounce it as single-syllable Noel, or maybe Noəl.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These are bad.

Give up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Noël?

I like the dots.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: These are bad.

Give up.


You old sourpuss, get some holiday spirit inya!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everybody knows the definition of that word - that's the name of Kal-el's jolly uncle. Dresses in red, flies around the world, judgmental as hell, but willing to give you whatever you want if you'll just play nice? Yep, that's Superman's uncle, that is.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Noël?

I like the dots.


"Dude, seriously, it's like Yule, but... metal."
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christ-mess
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is one glorious farkin headline, Schlubby!

HOTY 2021 candidate.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yup pronounced puh-sawm
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a commercial on heavy rotation on TV right now that uses the song Noel in the background. Something about adopting pound animals. Lots of scenes of shivering dogs. I'm getting tired of seeing the commercial, but the song is driving me up the farking wall. I never want to hear that song again. If you want to sell me something using Christmas music, please make it decent Christmas music.

Joe Satriani - Heavy Metal Christmas
Youtube C8EahBs-P58
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mrs bughunter has a set of weighted stocking hangars that spell out N, O, E, L.

It is my solemn duty every Christmas morning to rearrange them to spell LEON.


Leon Redbone And Dr. John - Frosty The Snowman (HQ)
Youtube DAtZBE5XXFo
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.