Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   And these people never seem to grasp how this story always ends
    Dumbass, shot  
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
What does the music say?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
No, they never do. But they aren't flashing White Power signs because they are smart.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Somebody is going to recognize her.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Odd that capitalism for the low people filters against loud racism.

The rich can be shiatty in public though. No one will fire them.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sithon: Somebody is going to recognize her.


They already did. She has been fired according to replies on that thread.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sithon: Somebody is going to recognize her.


Already did and I think she got fired.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
"NO I WOULD NOT LIKE A HANDJOB, THANKYOUVERYMUCH"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theflatline: [pbs.twimg.com image 693x1500]


A Trump supporting white supremacist? I am so shocked.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
It also seems she lost her nursing license.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: theflatline: [pbs.twimg.com image 693x1500]

A Trump supporting white supremacist? I am so shocked.


Surely this is just yet another isolated incident.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theflatline: [pbs.twimg.com image 693x1500]


I don't believe in karma or anything, but she's about to learn about the reality of a job search for a professional position after taking off her klan hood and showing her face on the internet.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hugram: It also seems she lost her nursing license.


Good
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
This is why it's unethical of our civilization to treat medical education as a luxury product in a system that favors only one specific group for access to luxuries.

Medical knowledge is too important to price out of reach with long copyright terms.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
This is the most important thing of the last five-thousand years.  I'm sure of it.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [employer's response letter]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Play stupid games...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
I was on a national call recognizing people who had received awards in the last quarter for our government organization.  Everybody recognized was asked to provide a picture. I was stunned to see someone had submitted their picture with the white power sign. I have no idea how it got approved, nor if there were any repercussions. I'm hoping something happened but think he got away with it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
How many of y'all were bashing the black doctor who died in Indiana this week after claiming racism limited her treatment?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Stoopid games. Stoopid prizes.

Used to be, you could trust White Power Motherf*ckers to keep their f*cking mouths shut. Now they gotta go on social media to show off?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Stoopid games. Stoopid prizes.

Used to be, you could trust White Power Motherf*ckers to keep their f*cking mouths shut. Now they gotta go on social media to show off?


look on the bnright side, it makes them easier to spot
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Yeah...

I live in one of the whitest parts of the whitest states.

The nursing staff at the local hospital is a lot more diverse than the local population. This would be quite... stupid even at my local hospital.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
White power outage.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
So, has anybody else noticed that the white power symbol embraced by white power guys is basically the same one that the british use to mean "wanker"..?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Tell her at her next job, I want fries with that
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: White power outage.


This should have been the headline
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: sithon: Somebody is going to recognize her.

They already did. She has been fired according to replies on that thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: cameroncrazy1984: theflatline: [pbs.twimg.com image 693x1500]

A Trump supporting white supremacist? I am so shocked.

Surely this is just yet another isolated incident.


Lone wolf number 71 million and counting.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Idiot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
She decided its time to become a stay at home mom and raise little white supremist kids?
 
LeoffDaGrate
1 hour ago  
Is this where they start going back over her history of patients, seeing which were white and which were black, and how they were treated under her care?
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
1 hour ago  
I'm overjoyed at racist Trump supporters getting fired for their own stupidity. Merry Christmas!!!!
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: It also seems she lost her nursing license.


That would be fantastic. Glad she told the world she's a racist and now no other potential employer needs to go through the hassle of an interview. She's a piece of shiat and deserves to be ruined.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Let them keep saying the quiet part out loud.  It makes it so much easier to identify them and deal with them.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Probably hoping for a book deal or Gofundme payday.
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 742x609]


A rambling, typo-laden "statement" from what is essentially an anonymous account?

Well I, for one, am entirely convinced of the veracity of this statement.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if Rock Medical Group has a comment on this?
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
she misspelled former
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Yeah we don't need to be providing employment to people who can't be trusted not to "help" along their dream covid genocide against the vulnerable.

Hopefully her kids starve and learn to hate mom all their lives.
 
LeoffDaGrate
1 hour ago  
And her reply
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 742x609]

[Fark user image image 850x770]

[i.ytimg.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size


My medical center and I are very disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Let them keep saying the quiet part out loud.  It makes it so much easier to identify them and deal with them.


It's indicative of how far their ethical cores have "rotted out" that they'd think the outside world would still accept these hints and gestures. They live in their racist, xenophobic enclaves without ever seeing a kinder, gentler world, then a crisis forces them into the open.

And we squash 'em like cockroaches.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: And her reply
[Fark user image image 503x575]


You are racist and stupid. Shut the fark up and work on finding a new job. Trump can't hire you at this point
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: [pbs.twimg.com image 693x1500]


Wait, is she implying that Republicans are hyenas?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: And her reply
[Fark user image 503x575]


You hate to see it.
 
