 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(New York Magazine)   What did you Farkers get for Christmas this year?   (nymag.com) divider line
100
    More: Spiffy, Giving, Gift, perfect gift, Santa Claus, Gnutella, best versions, gift guides, popular gifts  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 5:26 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Puzzles and puppies
Fark user imageView Full Size

/actually had the puppy for 8 years
//puzzle is new tho
///Merry Christmas Farkers
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A steel drum and a weighted blanket.  Neither of which I want.  WTF

She got a kitchenaid stand mixer, a cameo from her favorite reality TV person, a 150-piece gift box of lindor truffles in only the flavors she likes (including some she can't get in the store any more), and a hand-sculpted sterling silver and turquoise wristwatch in a pattern based on her favorite necklace.

Not that I'm bitter or anything.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A steel drum and a weighted blanket.  Neither of which I want.  WTF

She got a kitchenaid stand mixer, a cameo from her favorite reality TV person, a 150-piece gift box of lindor truffles in only the flavors she likes (including some she can't get in the store any more), and a hand-sculpted sterling silver and turquoise wristwatch in a pattern based on her favorite necklace.

Not that I'm bitter or anything.


At least you have a musical instrument to practice at 3am.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A steel drum and a weighted blanket.  Neither of which I want.  WTF

She got a kitchenaid stand mixer, a cameo from her favorite reality TV person, a 150-piece gift box of lindor truffles in only the flavors she likes (including some she can't get in the store any more), and a hand-sculpted sterling silver and turquoise wristwatch in a pattern based on her favorite necklace.

Not that I'm bitter or anything.


Ooo I gotta ask... Who was the Cameo? Were you pleased with the performance?

I've thought of doing that with some of the peeps from 90 day fiance. I have a group of friends that love that show.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My tfss got me a cool calendar and a dog toy for the internhunde. Aside from that I got a cheesecake from a coworker and some art from a friend.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got a rock.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Benevolent Misanthrope: A steel drum and a weighted blanket.  Neither of which I want.  WTF

She got a kitchenaid stand mixer, a cameo from her favorite reality TV person, a 150-piece gift box of lindor truffles in only the flavors she likes (including some she can't get in the store any more), and a hand-sculpted sterling silver and turquoise wristwatch in a pattern based on her favorite necklace.

Not that I'm bitter or anything.

Ooo I gotta ask... Who was the Cameo? Were you pleased with the performance?

I've thought of doing that with some of the peeps from 90 day fiance. I have a group of friends that love that show.


Rachel Osterbach from Born This Way.  Not a great point of comparison, she's developmentally challenged so expectations are altered.  But the gf liked it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Calypsocookie: Benevolent Misanthrope: A steel drum and a weighted blanket.  Neither of which I want.  WTF

She got a kitchenaid stand mixer, a cameo from her favorite reality TV person, a 150-piece gift box of lindor truffles in only the flavors she likes (including some she can't get in the store any more), and a hand-sculpted sterling silver and turquoise wristwatch in a pattern based on her favorite necklace.

Not that I'm bitter or anything.

Ooo I gotta ask... Who was the Cameo? Were you pleased with the performance?

I've thought of doing that with some of the peeps from 90 day fiance. I have a group of friends that love that show.

Rachel Osterbach from Born This Way.  Not a great point of comparison, she's developmentally challenged so expectations are altered.  But the gf liked it.


That's awesome though, glad it turned out well! I'd be stoked for a personalized message from some of my favs.

Not that I watch 90 day fiance, nooo never.

/maybe once
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I get this smile not just on Christmas but everyday.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sous vide, ryobi battery operated tire inflator, tee shirt with sloths on it, gummy bears, spatulas.

Overalls are in the mail still.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for Amazon Claus to show up.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fat.

I got fat, ok.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A conical stainless steel coffee pour-over filter. I started carrying a small electric kettle and ground coffee with me on trips. Pour-over coffee of my choice beats the heck out of whatever crap they put in those in-room pods and packs.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got a bottle of Dragon's Milk whiskey, a bottle of mead, and the Folio Society edition of A Clash of Kings.

Maybe in a few days I'll get mead drunk and tell you all what I really think of you.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend installed my kitchen and dining room floor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mavic air 2 w/ smart controller and fly more package.

Suck it biotces

Thanks Mrs Season's
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mum cooked dinner. I did home maintenance. Pretty simple this year.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A one year subscription to Cooking Illustrated (great magazine), a handmade wood turned ice cream scoop, and a cat-themed 5,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

Oh, and a new 2021 Infiniti QX50.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese takeout.

/Jew
//also got sushi
///😂
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got shingles on one side of my head, which threatens both permanent hair loss and blindness and on top of everything else is incredibly frickkin painful.

So, yeah.

Ruined my Christmas Eve-Eve birthday, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to play street hockey with my grandson.  I bought him new sticks and he managed to actually break one less than 4 hours later.  He was devastated until his mother taped and glued it and said PopPop would write the nice people and get more sticks.  That really seemed to cheer him up.

All men love sticks.  You just need to find out what kind.

/mine has antennas on it
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors dropped by a few cookies yesterday, does that count?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
12" lodge cast iron skillet. Fried chicken incoming.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Older, probably not any wiser.
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Books and whiskey.  And whisky.

/it's like my friends and family know me...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My four year old niece picked me out a keychain of a pooping dog and a pooping dog calender. She's my favourite niece.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
New house, some gadgets for it (ring,Dyson, etc), new projector for basement media room , new kallax shelves for record collection.  New kitchen remodel on the horizon for spring if covid is some better.  That's about a lifetime of xmas gifts really....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This bad boy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Got nothing, gave nothing.  We're broke, and nearly out of everything.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Socks and a Home depot gift card. Things I can actually use.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A new 34' travel trailer to use camping. It replaced the little 18' unit we've had for the last 4 years. That one had 30k miles and 41 states on it. This one's starting out strong with a 3k mile trip to the Florida Keys =)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Colorful socks
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got a Player's Choice Mega-Pak that I bought for myself. I need to open it and see if I managed to win more than I paid for it.
wclc.comView Full Size


/We've all decided not to worry about presents this year
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got nothing, which is perfectly fine.
My sons wife got him a 3D printer, which I'm jealous about.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: My four year old niece picked me out a keychain of a pooping dog and a pooping dog calender. She's my favourite niece.


When she's old enough to buy fireworks......

pooping dog firework - poopy pooch, poopy pup
Youtube NeY5R8Q0BP8
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sushi making kit and proper ingredients. Italian beef shipped in from IL. New grill gloves, and a Pretty Yende CD. Oh yeah, and every episode of the Shadow ever on a 3 CD set.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some nice metal dice.
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got a sampler from Jeffery Dean Morgan's candy shop, some Christmas Vacation mugs and glasses, the video game Octopath Traveler, the Warhammer Age of Sigmar Bad Moon Loonshrine, and the WarCry Khainite Shadowstalkers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gift cards, mostly Starbucks and major retailers.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bought myself a PS5 and new tires. My wife and I don't often exchange gifts during the holidays anymore.

Kids made out like bandits this year. Though I could've done without being woken up at 4am.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RTOGUY: My four year old niece picked me out a keychain of a pooping dog and a pooping dog calender. She's my favourite niece.

When she's old enough to buy fireworks......

[YouTube video: pooping dog firework - poopy pooch, poopy pup]


That would be a hit for sure. My sister is hoping she grows out it soon but I think poop is always a little bit funny.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: Got nothing, gave nothing.  We're broke, and nearly out of everything.


This. I got a day off of my feet. Plantar fasciitis sucks.
 
weapon13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got sweet FA...

I spent yesterday and today, locked in my room, avoiding people.

Bah Humbug!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My family is very anti-gift since we just buy everything we need.

But my folks did mail me 10lbs of popcorn seeds. I go through 1-2lbs a week. So that'll be my supply until end of Feb or so.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mom gave me $200, middle brother gave me a Lions hoodie that says Hendawg on the back.  On one hand, I'd be embarrassed for anyone to think I want to wear a Lions hoodie.  On the other hand, I'd get to show off my Fark handle.  Oldest brother apparently didn't get me anything
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whiskey.

Some other stuff as well but I got WHISKEY!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
40 foot tall pine into my house. Thanks Santa!

Amazingly though it fell the one way it could without doing any real damage, i mean, aside from landing on the house.

I want to drag it out to the curb for the normal xmas tree pickup to see what they do.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some clothes and money to buy new furniture after I move, from my parents. All my furniture is crappy secondhand stuff and I'm not moving that junk from Vegas to Washington. The best gift is that I get to see my boyfriend later today, it's long distance for now (long story) and we haven't seen each other since Thanksgiving.
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.