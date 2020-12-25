 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast)   A look back at the WTF decade that was 2020   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Question, Photograph, The Daily Beast, Daily Beast photo team, Racism, headlines of the year, racial injustice, year  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 4:19 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You've still got a week to go, sunshine
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2020

2020
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And UK, this is why you're locked down for Christmas this year. Attitudes like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: And UK, this is why you're locked down for Christmas this year. Attitudes like this.
[Fark user image 850x620]


Ok, lady in the pink suit - she's got like 17 tits packed in there.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Walker: And UK, this is why you're locked down for Christmas this year. Attitudes like this.
[Fark user image 850x620]

Ok, lady in the pink suit - she's got like 17 tits packed in there.


All I see is a lady in a sun hat and black bikini.
[Datass.jpg]
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that 2020 has been a lot longer than just a decade.  Three or four at least.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
static.thehoneycombers.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was my favorite :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This Video Will Age Terribly
Youtube m8NyO4nbVy4
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: And UK, this is why you're locked down for Christmas this year. Attitudes like this.
[Fark user image 850x620]


Enhance.  Rotate.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm really looking forward to December 32.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It wasn't all that bad, lost 12lbs.and cleared up my hemorrhoids.
 
zappadog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there going to be a Nashville thread?
 
bisi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nah, I'm good.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
HOTD
HOTW
HOTM
HOTY
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.