Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NPR)   And just think -- he came *this close* to being "Reginald" the red-nosed reindeer   (npr.org) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A story from seven years ago.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: A story from seven years ago.


Well, here's a parody from four years ago:

Hamildolph (An American Christmas Story) - Hamilton Parody - Eclipse 6
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: A story from seven years ago.


NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reggie the red nosed reindeer?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Adolf" fell out of favor in 1939.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A story from seven years ago.


The tag does say vintage after all.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hadn't seen this before. It makes me happy that the final edition was so spot on to these manuscripts.
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Either way, Olive was going to tease him.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We have no Wupert. We have no Wodewick. We have no Weginald the Wed-Nosed Weindeew..."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I wonder if he's ever succeeded in consuming the invisible watermelon.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On a different note.  Chuck Berry's take on the Rudolph story is called "Run Rudolph Run", yet throughout the song he consistently says "Run Run Rudolph".  That bugs me for some reason....
 
