Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Giraffes up to their necks in trouble   (cnn.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Higher than giraffe pussy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Giraffes on a boat? I Noah story about that.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be worse so don't go loosing your head.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You just need smaller, better trained giraffes. 🦒
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
