Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(UPI)   Why it sucks being a kid in the Midwest   (upi.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in Illinois.  Instead of banning sledding, all they really have to do is bulldoze that one hill we have.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there anything lawyers can't ruin?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given how overwhelmed hospitals are and how dangerous it would be to bring a kid to the ER this may be a good idea during the pandemic.

Good luck enforcing it though.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why it sucks being a kid in the Midwest


Especially northern Indiana:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vogel also said the NSC recommends sleds that are outfitted with some sort of braking and steering mechanisms."

Mine always had both of those.

Braking mechanism:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Steering mechanism:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubuque is on a bluff. You don't want to be hitting the Mississippi at maximum velocity.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some U.S. cities have banned a favorite winter pastime -- snow sledding

If I keep scrolling down I'm going to find that the bans only apply to dangerous hills on public property with no plans for enforcement, aren't I.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Dubuque is on a bluff. You don't want to be hitting the Mississippi at maximum velocity.


Not sure I want to hit the river at any velocity this time of year.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sucked about it for me as a kid in the Midwest is that my town had a single hill. Just one.  The hill was created when they excavated a new town well and water tower.  It wasn't even a real hill.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: jbc: Dubuque is on a bluff. You don't want to be hitting the Mississippi at maximum velocity.

Not sure I want to hit the river at any velocity this time of year.


No. Wait until February when there's a chance the ice will be thick enough to make it across.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I was a kid in the '70's
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're here in the midwest; our town has purposefully designed & built sledding hills with safe runouts in a number of the parks.

They're also good for cross-country uphill running intervals in the other 3 seasons.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I'm glad I was a kid in the '70's


80s were better.

Same freedom, but cooler toys and tech.

Also, thanks to reruns, you could still watch Battlestar Galactica.
 
flearhcp95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Illinois, the sledding hill was always a garbage dump
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flearhcp95: In Illinois, the sledding hill was always a garbage dump


I've golfed at the garbage dump hill where Walter Payton used to train.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought flatlander kids only liked to play hookiebob when it snowed?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xcott: I grew up in Illinois.  Instead of banning sledding, all they really have to do is bulldoze that one hill we have.


Illinois also. We had two choices: the cow path that threaded through some trees and ending in a crik, or the pasture with the barbed wire fence at the bottom.
 
Geralt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some cities in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana have banned sledding on steep hills

Wow, I didn't know that the flattest states in the country had an abundance of steep hills.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Is there anything lawyers can't ruin?


Well I don't know. But sledding locally is being ruined by 220 lb adults bombing down the hill as if they were kids. If my kid collides with another 6 year old I think they'll both be okay. If he collides with one of these pre-diabetic, slightly drunk oafs it's going to be bad.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in northern Michigan, and it's surprising to see how many locals can't steer a sled. They just sit there like a fish flopping around in their sled crashing into stuff.

I'm nearly 40, and sledding is one of my favorite winter activities.There are some large sand dunes with steep drop offs, jumps, valleys, and drifts nearby. Usually, you get the whole hill to yourself. Sledding is awesome. Give it a try before they ban all the fun.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geralt: Some cities in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana have banned sledding on steep hills

Wow, I didn't know that the flattest states in the country had an abundance of steep hills.


If you drive on around on the northern Illinois highway system through the farmlands, you'll find that parents will take their kids to the highway overpasses and have the sled down the hills that "ramp up" the overpass over the expressway.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We rarely see snow, so when it snowed when we were kids, anything you could find to slide down the steep street by the house was fair game. If you were lucky, someone's parent would drive us to the city park with the steep hill. One kid had an actual sled, which I had to repair before we could use it. The rest of us used cardboard, scraps of vinyl floor, or whatever we could nail together. 

When I was older, and travelling to a more northern state, I spotted a sled at the hardware store. Immediately bought that sucker and took it home. Any snow we get, and I'm calling in to work and heading to the park.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Midwest" still makes no sense.

If the states in the south are the South, and California, Washington, etc are the West Coast or Northwest, and New England and the states just south of it are the East Coast or Northeast, and Arizona/New Mexico are the Southwest, then wouldn't the MIDwest be what's directly above New Mexico and Arizona, and to the east of the West Coast? Shouldn't the Midwest be Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming?

I'm in Michigan. I've never considered this the Midwest. It's the North. We're not Northeast (New England) and we're not Northwest (Washington State, etc.). If the states heading straight south of us are The South (not the Midsouth) we're more on the EASTERN side of the country than the western side (but as far north as it gets) then we're, at best, the MID-NORTH. But really, if The South (and Deep South) can be what they are, then why can't we be the North (or Deep North)? Why must we get lumped in with Kansas and Indiana and Ohio? We're not Midwest. We're not west. We're not mid (more east). We're The North. Wisconsin is The North, too. Minnesota is the Deep North if anyone is.

I will never admit to living in the Midwest. I live in the North. F#cking Kansas is the Midwest.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bowen: GardenWeasel: Is there anything lawyers can't ruin?

Well I don't know. But sledding locally is being ruined by 220 lb adults bombing down the hill as if they were kids. If my kid collides with another 6 year old I think they'll both be okay. If he collides with one of these pre-diabetic, slightly drunk oafs it's going to be bad.


It was one time.  One time and I said I was sorry.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I live in northern Michigan, and it's surprising to see how many locals can't steer a sled. They just sit there like a fish flopping around in their sled crashing into stuff.

I'm nearly 40, and sledding is one of my favorite winter activities.There are some large sand dunes with steep drop offs, jumps, valleys, and drifts nearby. Usually, you get the whole hill to yourself. Sledding is awesome. Give it a try before they ban all the fun.


I grew up in a house that was on top of a hill in Michigan. Our hill was tall and steep, and Michigan winters in the 70s and 80s were very snowy indeed. I went sledding every year, and there's no law or regulation that could have stopped me. I got my first date with a girl once by inviting her to come sledding. Sledding was awesome.

I only hit the tree once in the winter.

However, I did hit the tree a few times when I went down that hill on my bike.

The point is, if you raise a kid on a hill, he's gonna run into trees no matter what you do.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Is there anything lawyers can't ruin?


Or you can blame the idiots who hire them. You know, those same idiots who engege (or allowed their children to engage) in an activity any reasonable person knows comes with risks, and then act surprised when those risks come to fruition.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sleds were a little tame.  All the real men-boys of my childhood used crazy carpets.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You'd hold it in front of you and sprint forward to the hilltop for launch.  The icier the hill the better.  Good times.
A sled ban is sad but not really surprising these days.  Even playgrounds are completely child-proof.
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jbc: Dubuque is on a bluff. You don't want to be hitting the Mississippi at maximum velocity.


Well if you hit it at less than max velocity you won't make it all the way across
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Some U.S. cities have banned a favorite winter pastime -- snow sledding

If I keep scrolling down I'm going to find that the bans only apply to dangerous hills on public property with no plans for enforcement, aren't I.


"Dangerous" = FARKING AWESOME.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

national lampoons christmas vacation - sled wax
Youtube 9rMcRJVY1-0
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems redundant during unseasonable warmth and no snow on the ground.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"hey we got a story about the midwest, what picture can we lead with?

"i know!  how about times square!"

"brilliant!"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We had the Mini-Boggan. A slick plastic sheet with two holes cut into the front for hand holds. Jump on, and down the hill you go with zero steering ability. But it could be rolled up and carried anywhere.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: We're here in the midwest; our town has purposefully designed & built sledding hills with safe runouts in a number of the parks.

They're also good for cross-country uphill running intervals in the other 3 seasons.


Here in Cleveland, there is one particular hill in the Metroparks that is so popular for sledding that they set up a stairway for coming back up the hill, complete with hand rail, and a whole lot of benches for sitting/watching.  And a lot of parking.

In the summer it was a great hill for riding down and riding back up.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Northern Illinois kid here, as in eight miles from the Wisconsin border.  My mom would dump a couple of friends and me at the park in South Beloit for an entire Saturday with our sleds and ice skates.  The hill there was awesome as there were two paths.  The one everyone loved sledding down had a curve, so the challenge was to see who could get closest to the skating rink.  We'd get reprimanded for sledding into the rink if there were a lot of people skating; otherwise, no one cared and thought it was funny to watch us compete.

The next best thing is we had an acreage and a snowmobile.  My older brother was ever the daredevil with awesome ideas.  We had the old style runner sleds and would used some twine from hay bales to lash the sled to the snowmobile and take turns pulling each other around.  My mother would have the tree trimmers dump wood chips out in the pasture right in the path where we rode our motorcycles.  I think my brother had the idea to hit that with the snowmobile first, which was awesome.  After that, I can't remember who it was who hit the snow covered pile with the sled in tow, but that was TEH MOST AWESUMEST THING EVAR!!!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: We had the Mini-Boggan. A slick plastic sheet with two holes cut into the front for hand holds. Jump on, and down the hill you go with zero steering ability. But it could be rolled up and carried anywhere.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x155]


Fark user imageView Full Size


not to be confused with a mini bogan
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm in Michigan. I've never considered this the Midwest. It's the North. We're not Northeast (New England) and we're not Northwest


You were.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Given how overwhelmed hospitals are and how dangerous it would be to bring a kid to the ER this may be a good idea during the pandemic.

Good luck enforcing it though.


Damn you, voice of reason!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I got my first date with a girl once by inviting her to come sledding. Sledding was awesome.


I assume you used a toboggan, and took turns sitting in the back and "holding on" to each other?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Noticeably F.A.T.: Some U.S. cities have banned a favorite winter pastime -- snow sledding

If I keep scrolling down I'm going to find that the bans only apply to dangerous hills on public property with no plans for enforcement, aren't I.

"Dangerous" = FARKING AWESOME.


Agreed. Maybe not a great time for injuries in general, and hospital visits in particular.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What sucked about it for me as a kid in the Midwest is that my town had a single hill. Just one.  The hill was created when they excavated a new town well and water tower.  It wasn't even a real hill.


We had a plethora... the biggest was 300 feet high at a 45 degree angle. Every year we'd try it, and every year somebody went to the hospital.

I only did it a few times, but it was amazing!
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I grew up near St Louis and the local elementary school had an awesome sled hill. It was basically where they cut out the athletic field from a gradual slope so at the bottom it was flat, but the original hill was still there on the side so it was east to get to the top.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
frestcrallen: ...Even playgrounds are completely child-proof.

Yep. Elementary school I went to had metal playground equipment, tall enough for a fatal fall, hot enough to sear your skin, with protruding bolts that would leave a scar. We all survived. It was eventually replaced by safer stuff.

This year they tore out all the existing playground equipment and put in all-plastic stuff with rounded corners and several feet of cushioning underneath -- and a huge overhead canopy to protect the snowflakes from melting.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I'm glad I was a kid in the '70's


That oldmovie Kenny & Company makes me tear up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What sucked about it for me as a kid in the Midwest is that my town had a single hill. Just one.  The hill was created when they excavated a new town well and water tower.  It wasn't even a real hill.


We had the opposite. Our entire neighborhood was one long hill. Most of the houses had kids so they would each leave a strip of snow across their driveway so we could sled all the way down the street on people's front yards.

It took forever to walk back up, but it was worth it.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geralt: Some cities in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana have banned sledding on steep hills

Wow, I didn't know that the flattest states in the country had an abundance of steep hills.


They don't, and as a result any pile of dirt over 10 feet tall gives them vertigo.
 
