Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Tennessean)   Guess the shiatter really was full (link updated: explosion was "intentional")   (tennessean.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Nashville, Tennessee, Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, large explosion, downtown Nashville, Davidson County, Tennessee, Tennessee, Heavy black smoke, large police presence  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibilities include meth, pipe bombs, and meth
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Possibilities include meth, pipe bombs, and meth


You said meth twice
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sgnilward: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Possibilities include meth, pipe bombs, and meth

You said meth twice


We really like meth here in Nashville.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"foul play was not suspected at this time"

Other outlets are stating that at least one building collapsed as a result of this explosion. Can a 30 pound propane tank (typical for RVs) really do this?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: "foul play was not suspected at this time"

Other outlets are stating that at least one building collapsed as a result of this explosion. Can a 30 pound propane tank (typical for RVs) really do this?


Depends: was the tank full? Was the meth lab fully operational?
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/meth(ane), not even once
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Merry Christmas, you Farking animals.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image image 425x615]

Merry Christmas, you Farking animals.


Bend Over and I'll Show You - Christmas Vacation (3/10) Movie CLIP (1989) HD
Youtube 9hT-t19CJ4E
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Somebody dunked a cookie in 1% milk.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.


I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police just confirmed the explosion was deliberate.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

12349876: croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.

I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.


Practice
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunsmack: evilsofa: "foul play was not suspected at this time"

Other outlets are stating that at least one building collapsed as a result of this explosion. Can a 30 pound propane tank (typical for RVs) really do this?

Depends: was the tank full? Was the meth lab fully operational?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "foul play was not suspected at this time"

Other outlets are stating that at least one building collapsed as a result of this explosion. Can a 30 pound propane tank (typical for RVs) really do this?


No (and it's been updated to intentional). This is the smallest propane tank chart listed in the Emergency Response Guidebook:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's similar in size to a tall cylinder you might see on a food truck.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bald guy seen jumping from 333 Commerce.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In before the hot takes blaming Trumpers / antifa / Vegetarians Against The Klan.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mojo Nixon wanted for questioning.

Let's Go Burn Ole Nashville Down
Youtube nPXUctvVks8
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gendarmes now believe it is intentional.

So I'm getting in early to blame Kamala.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police said the incident was linked to a vehicle parked outside the Melting Pot and investigators said an RV was involved.

Someone objecting to the American ideal of the "melting pot"...or someone who really hates fondue.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It wasn't Trumpers, Antifa, or Vegetarians Against The Klan.

It was the Crab People.

/CRAB PEOPLE
//CRAB PEOPLE
///TASTE LIKE CRAB, WALK LIKE PEOPLE
 
cirby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.

I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.


Maybe someone just decided they wanted to make a big statement without actually killing a bunch of people?

I know that some folks can't understand that sort of thing, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time someone blew something up just to get attention.

While a lot of people are angry, there's not a lot of people like you, who are angry enough at people to murder hundreds of people for doing something dumb that they don't approve of.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Police said the incident was linked to a vehicle parked outside the Melting Pot and investigators said an RV was involved.

Someone objecting to the American ideal of the "melting pot"...or someone who really hates fondue.


Wife and I had dinner with some friends there last year. There's just something fun about stabbing your food with sharp sticks and dunking it in hot oil.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has James Woods said it was trained Marxists yet?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

croesius: sgnilward: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Possibilities include meth, pipe bombs, and meth

You said meth twice

We really like meth here in Nashville.


Meth has a certain kind of universal appeal, apparently...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
......aaaaaannnnnnd over at Fox they're blaming Antifa
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Food truck" on its way to the Trump rally in DC.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: "Food truck" on its way to the Trump rally in DC.


We've already speculated about a mobile meth lab.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't want to jump to conclusions but it sounds like something a white pride pro Trump person would do. Trying to make a statement on Christmas.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The good news is that whoever's making these bombs is pretty bad at it.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Official consensus seems to indicate that it blowed up real good.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's fun to speculate and at this point it's all just that. The police radio checked out the RV being reported as suspicious, then allegedly the popo thought there might be a 'device' involved in the RV. Shortly after that boom. My speculation is that it was intended to go off later in the day when more folks would be around and it went off early and/or the wrong location. My worthless two cents.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: ......aaaaaannnnnnd over at Fox they're blaming Antifa


Fools! Clearly this is the work of SPECTRE.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I don't want to jump to conclusions but it sounds like something a white pride pro Trump person would do. Trying to make a statement on Christmas.


Yep. Trump humper pissed off at AT&T.  Probably shut off their mobile line.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It looks like a bomb went off," he said.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Photo of suspect fleeing the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I don't want to jump to conclusions but it sounds like something a white pride pro Trump person would do. Trying to make a statement on Christmas.


Oh sure, overlook the war on Christmas. This year it's gone hot.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

offacue: 12349876: croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.

I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.

Practice


Since Cletus and company can't figure out how to shut down the power grid, gotta go with the tried and true backup plan, Plan Big Boom.
 
flondrix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look at that twisted wreckage!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crossover with the porn thread: This site has made great inroads towards making their pictures un-screenshotable.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: In before the hot takes blaming Trumpers / antifa / Vegetarians Against The Klan.


It was the Santi-fa

/La la la la
//La la la la
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Gendarmes now believe it is intentional.

So I'm getting in early to blame Kamala.


It's her MO no question.  And she's not answering her phone which is suspicious.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

offacue: 12349876: croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.

I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.

Practice


Practice just makes the authorities on to you.

Some people on reddit are speculating the timer was set for 6:30am, and was actually meant for 6:30pm when it's a lot more packed down there. But take that for whatever it's worth.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Somebody took that to a whole new level?
 
Sheila_McSly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

12349876: croesius: Briefing just said it is being investigated as an intentional act.

I'm wondering why would you do intentional when nobody is around?  You would only have to wait a few days to get a ton of COVIDIOT New Years Eve partiers.


Demonstration
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not saying it was white supremacists.

But it was white supremacists.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

