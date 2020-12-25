 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(San Francisco Chronicle)   If only there was something people could do to prevent this from happening. Oh, I don't know, like maybe wearing facemasks. Or keeping six feet apart from each other. Or even, as crazy as this sounds, STAYING THE FARK HOME   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
    More: Sick, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Infectious disease, Northern California, Sonoma County, California, Solano County, California, Santa Clara County, California, public health experts  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
337,075 dead, with an average weight of 181lb gives us 30,500 Tons of bodies.

That's several TrumpTons of Freedum.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was told that this Democratic hoax would end all of a sudden right after the election. Surely Trump and the Republicans* wouldn't just have lied like that, would they?


*worst band name ever
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2021 is going to be even worse than 2020.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Yes, but we can't skip the holidays!" --selfish idiots
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: 2021 is going to be even worse than 2020.


Hell, two weeks from now will be worse than today.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
are there so many that they have to wheel them in in grocery carts? is that why that picture is the header?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A despicable vacuum of leadership.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
