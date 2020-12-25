 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(USA Today) Having a 2020 Christmas disaster? Here's a list of stores and restaurants open today. Fa ra ra ra raaa, ra ra, ra raa
    More: PSA  
MBZ321
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do people really not know what is open on Christmas day? Convenience stores, 24 hour pharmacies, Chinese food. Saved you all a click.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just remember: The more fun you have, the more you buy, the more venues you have lined to make your day perfect and wonderful--the more people who have to work, right now, to make it happen for you.

Goodwill to all, hey? Or is it just about you, as usual? And the ECONOMY.

/what a lovely cesspool you have there
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just my luck to have been whomped by a blizzard.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a pandemic going on, so stay at home.  Especially since many of those restaurants listed do not have drive-throughs.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
" What stores are open Christmas Day? ... Acme "
...

comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark that. I'm all stocked up on booze and weed. If I manage to fark up a casserole, the wife and I will make something else with what we have in the house.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
parade.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We just always have a frozen lasagna in the bottom of the freezer for such emergencies.
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 432x252]


I could go for scattered, smothered, covered, topped right now. Just don't want to drive that far.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And here I thought I'd go all day without seeing a racist headline.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's go shopping! It's the only meaning I have in my life. You don't expect me to change for Christmas, do you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Katwang: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 432x252]

I could go for scattered, smothered, covered, topped right now. Just don't want to drive that far.


I know a "visiting nurse" that will do that for a little extra.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
chinese is open as usual, that's all i know or care about
 
