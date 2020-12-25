 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   Merry Christmas. Here's five minutes of a mushroom playing a modular synthesizer. Seems like a fun guy to me, but I dunno   (youtube.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was oddly interesting.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have heard that eating some types of mushrooms produces the same effect.
Imagine consuming some of them and watch the video.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like it better than human music..
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Ishkur's Guide to Electronic Music this would be classified as "Experimental".
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I like it better than human music..


How can you not like human music?

Rick and Morty - Human Music for 10 Hours
Youtube q4k1IK_o59M
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can make music with my "mushroom," too.

:P
 
