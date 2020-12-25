 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   Having a Christmas get together with your plagued family? Here's how fresh air whisks away Covid particles in a dining room during dinner if you open the windows   (thesun.ie) divider line
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
open windows = cold Chinese take-out
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the real question is "Why would you be having Christmas dinner with someone that has Covid?"  Also, Covid particles in the air, are still in the air.  Whether it is 3000PPM or 300PPM.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Brilliant.  As long as I don't mind eating cold food in a freezing cold room I can have christmas dinner with my racist uncle.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How about if everyone stays home
Then after this crapfest is delt with we have dinner together then
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder who had been calling for an end to HVAC for the last 10 or so months ago. It's seems so familiar.

Oh yeah, it was me.

How many must suffer for all those that must have 24/7/365 climate control? End it and the farkn masks too. Just open the windows you selfish assholes. Sweating won't kill you.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Sweating


In December?
 
