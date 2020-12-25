 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Yes   (isitchristmas.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Merry Christmas, everyone.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Merry Christmas, everyone.


And also to you
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Says no when I click on it. Which makes sense given that's it's 9:28 p.m. here.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been chasing a Canadian flag all over the screen. Send reinforcements.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pacific Standard Time, biatches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But so close.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you working? No, it is bullshiat day.

Are you not working? Merry Day off!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's been Christmas here for about an hour and a half now.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2:42AM Ohio USA Merry Christmas
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
9:45 here so technically no but my bottle of wine says it's always Christmas. Happy Christmas everyone. I hope you all have joy and love today and in the new year. Fark has seen me through some tough times, even though I don't post much, so I wish nothing but the best for all of you farkers!!!
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: It's been Christmas here for about an hour and a half now.


You're ahead of me then.  Anything I should be watching out for?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
11 minutes
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas

/I am only up because old man bladder
 
ranna
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas from work....5 more hours :(
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

joepennerlives: Cafe Threads: It's been Christmas here for about an hour and a half now.

You're ahead of me then.  Anything I should be watching out for?


Rudolph has diarrhea.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Merry Christmas Everyone!
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
