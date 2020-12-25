 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Verge)   You'll be no doubt shocked to learn that motivational speaker Tony Robbins' story about heroically saving an employee's life from Covid by personally coming up with a medical breakthrough on how to better use ventilators is just so much BS   (theverge.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, New York City, Tony Robbins, New York, story Tony Robbins, Debbie Kosta, Tony Robbins Podcast, Robbins' spokesperson Jennifer Connelly, Ms. Kosta  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 5:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everything any 'motivational speaker' says is BS.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dickhead lies. News at 11...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, but I did nearly faint trying to read subby's runon-sentence headline. I mentally ran out of breath!
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Everything any 'motivational speaker' says is BS.


It's just religion for MBAs.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This guy should become an actor and play Frankenstein's Creature in a series of films.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wut?

/dnrtfa yet
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trik: This guy should become an actor and play Frankenstein's Creature in a series of films.


Family Guy - Tony Robbins Hungry (S3Ep22)
Youtube GZXp7r_PP-w
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gah. 20-some years ago I had a boss who got real excited by Tony Robbins. I was creeped out by the phony creep. It's weird that he still attracts attention.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Wut?

/dnrtfa yet


Ok, done rtfa now, and not surprised even a little.
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the lying molesting douche bro is a lying molesting douche bro?
 
Northern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Gah. 20-some years ago I had a boss who got real excited by Tony Robbins. I was creeped out by the phony creep. It's weird that he still attracts attention.


Tony toured with Tom Brady recently.  Some VIP tickets were going for something like $15,000 each.  So yeah, he's still around.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tony Robbins is just a house flipper working with people that don't feel that they are already fluent in bullshiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He has a big monthly nut to fund- probably has his name on a fancy building (no space inside the building, just on the outside) leased to him by a guy with $100k in HotWheels and Matchbox cars.

Tony couldn't let one high performing commission only sales person bring down his custom suit budget or cause him to miss appointments to recharge the lighting batteries in his teeth.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.