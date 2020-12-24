 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Happy Holidays Fark Artists, it's ye Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme: Write your own personal verse of the "My Favorite Things" holiday classic song and illustrate it however you like using PShop, MS Paint, Giphy, pen & paper, etc. And yes this is a blatant rip off...I mean, a blatant homage to last weekend's SNL.

Here's a video of the famous rendition by Julie Andrews in The Sound of music, complete with lyrics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G6dd​7​ikrXs

As an exciting example, here's my Hugo Award-winning version of the song and illustrated by one of my Northern Flicker pictures:

Raindrops on finches and feathers on towhees
Bright-colored flickers and gray fuzzy peewees
Brown-headed sparrows all in a herd,
These are a few of my favorite birds

Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Write your own personal verse of the "My Favorite Things" holiday classic song and illustrate it however you like using PShop, MS Paint, Giphy, pen & paper, etc.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, gunsmack!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Why not! Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dry Gin in negronis, rye whiskey in Manhattans
Plump Luxardo cherries to garnish Old Fashioneds
True classic cocktails go make my heart sing
These are a few of my favorite drinks
 
