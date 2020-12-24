 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Legacy.com)   Family's remembrance of Grace D. McDonough, who passed from Covid19, is especially burn-unit fierce   (legacy.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So she was in a nursing home that Cuomo forced to accept COVID-19 positive patients. That is so very sad.

I understand about medicare allowing the nursing home to sell the bed after three days, but the way it was handled in several states was just wrong.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: So she was in a nursing home that Cuomo forced to accept COVID-19 positive patients. That is so very sad.


I know it's easy to dispel much of what you post, so I'll make this quick.

Cuomo Reverses Nursing Home Directive to Take COVID-19 Patients, Requires More Staff Testing
Story posted May 10, 2020

Mrs. McDonough died on December 21, 2020. It's sad enough that we're almost a full year into this pandemic and people are still dying by the thousands. That said, there's no reason to be making up dumb shiat about the deceased.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brosephus: feckingmorons: So she was in a nursing home that Cuomo forced to accept COVID-19 positive patients. That is so very sad.

I know it's easy to dispel much of what you post, so I'll make this quick.

Cuomo Reverses Nursing Home Directive to Take COVID-19 Patients, Requires More Staff Testing
Story posted May 10, 2020

Mrs. McDonough died on December 21, 2020. It's sad enough that we're almost a full year into this pandemic and people are still dying by the thousands. That said, there's no reason to be making up dumb shiat about the deceased.


There is a much bigger back story, much related to how long a nursing home has to keep a bed for a patient they sent to a hospital. It was a complicated decision, but in the end it was the wrong decision. I had volunteered early in the pandemic to be a nurse at a closed (but reopened as a COVID hospital) in western New York. Many, many nurses volunteered, and most were put on a waiting list and never called. It wasn't used to capacity as patients went home or to nursing homes. Many resources in NYS were poorly managed, far more poorly than anywhere else.

I read the obituary and the family is right to be upset. It is sad their matriarch died.

That said I think the responsibility is more local than Federal. Their anger seems misplaced to me, however it is their anger and they must direct it where they feel it is deserved.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
30 years of living in a nursing home?  She probably welcomed death.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You're comparing issues and problems from March-April to a woman's death in December. I applaud your volunteering. I have several nurses in my family, some traveling, who have been fighting this virus since March.

I understand and agree with this family's anger, and I think the problem starts at the federal level because they had the information on the virus and how it spread. They decided to downplay and ignore the information, and we have more than 300,000 Americans dead as a result. I've had many family members and friends who have gotten sick, and some died.

I'm just as pissed as this family is because we shouldn't be in the situation we're in now. It's damn near January, and we still don't have a coherent strategy to combat this pandemic. Saying it's a local issue is asinine as that's suggesting that every city or state has to come up with their own strategy. Where are they going to get the money to implement said strategy? It's not like we have a booming economy with record tax receipts. The GOP won't send money to cities and states for them to fight the virus, so it becomes a federal issue because they're the only ones capable of pulling off a strategy. The problem is we have to wait until Jan 20th before our government decides to pull their thumb out of their ass and get to work on saving lives.
 
