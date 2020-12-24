 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Atlantic)   I think a better question would be what the deal is with writers who *don't* drink   (theatlantic.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What drives some drinkers to write?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CSB:  Cole's in DTLA...  "Charles Bukowski Pissed Here"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Philippe's is better.
//But it doesn't serve liquor.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Altered states of consciousness to stimulate creativity
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As someone once said: "No good story ever started with someone eating a salad."

Well, maybe if a story is going to be any good, the writer needs to be a drinker.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: What drives some drinkers to write?


Being able to afford more alcohol, duh.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some of us drank it all too fast.  We used it up.

If we drink anymore it will literally kill us.

/besides, it's not fun anymore
//used that all up too...
///thank the vast various multitudes of gods for legal weed
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know why they drink or write. There have been some that wrote better drunk and thee are some that I wish would just drank and did not write (like every bad authors we were forced to read in school).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People without day jobs can day drink.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
when they put you on meds it ruins your writing. you're better off being a creative drunk with demons nipping at your heels. if you can live through it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A good writer must be completely open and observant to life and humanity around him or her. Just watching that and being aware of it drives one to drink.
 
