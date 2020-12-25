 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC7 Los Angeles) Somebody took their Mandalorian cosplay to a new level
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FAA probably is after him/her.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the way.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: FAA probably is after him/her.


They've had months and months. Just lie and tell the DEA/FBI/LAPD/LA Sheriff that they were using the jet packs to smuggle drugs, you'll have that suspect in custody in no time. Hell, you'll probably drag in a bunch of innocent people too, assuming you didn't shoot them during the no-knock warrant.
 
Tymast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: This is the way.


In the way
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tymast: Keyser_Soze_Death: This is the way.

In the way


On the way
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only way that idiot is going to stop flying his jetpack in restricted airspace is when he gets hit by the airplane he didn't see coming (and the pilot of the airplane didn't see the idiot with the jetpack coming in time to avoid hitting the idiot with the jetpack).
 
evanate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: DarkSoulNoHope: FAA probably is after him/her.

They've had months and months. Just lie and tell the DEA/FBI/LAPD/LA Sheriff that they were using the jet packs to smuggle drugs, you'll have that suspect in custody in no time.


Or that he is black.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actually they're called Rising Phoenix
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: FAA probably is after him/her.


They're going to have a tough time getting a mugshot.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who has the wherewithal to make their own jet pack?

Some home engineer, military type, Hollywood type with access to materials?  So weird.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: Actually they're called Rising Phoenix


Really? The Viper Room couldn't even make a decent vodka martini, I didn't know they could do that.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
6 Steps To Make Your Own Jet Pack
Youtube ywVWIzORuOc


Ok, that was a fun little youtube diversion.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks more like a deflated baloon or something.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: The only way that idiot is going to stop flying his jetpack in restricted airspace is when he gets hit by the airplane he didn't see coming (and the pilot of the airplane didn't see the idiot with the jetpack coming in time to avoid hitting the idiot with the jetpack).


A 747 passing within 1/4 mile of would probably knock the jetpack out of the air.

The turbulence from a 747 is nothing to ignore.
 
