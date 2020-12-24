 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   Oh nothing, just Dr. Fauci being serenaded by first responders as he leaves work on his 80th birthday   (youtube.com) divider line
16
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 7:13 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This man is going to die a hero and inspiration. When the world went to shiat, and everyone and their sister ran to their corners to play politics..  He stayed the course and was just a doctor who gave a shiat.. God bless this man..
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Holy crap, he's 80? He is well preserved
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sithon: Holy crap, he's 80? He is well preserved


A lifetime of being able to sleep soundly at night knowing you're doing the right thing probably has a lot to do with it.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: sithon: Holy crap, he's 80? He is well preserved

A lifetime of being able to sleep soundly at night knowing you're doing the right thing probably has a lot to do with it.


Even when the media did their best to force him into the spotlight and make him a ratings grabbing mouth piece he still refused to fall into the limelight trap. He has done his share of interviews on TV but not a single one was what the networks wanted it to be because his integrity shined through.

This man has absolutely refused to be anything other than a concerned, informative, giving a shiat doctor.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Excellent.  A hero, he is.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Biden needs to give him a PMoF with Distinction on day 1.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Nothing spreads droplets like singing.  Way to lose the plot guys.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nothing spreads droplets like singing.  Way to lose the plot guys.


Your gimmick account is exhausting. So you have. 401k? You should think about using it
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nothing spreads droplets like singing.  Way to lose the plot guys.


Outdoor, masked singing probably doesn't rate among the highest of risk levels. The Masked Singer? Maybe.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seeing this just made my Christmas special. Trump will be gone in 26 days, giving Dr. Fauci the chance to work with a grown-up in the White House.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good job, Doc. Glad you (hopefully) outlasted the orange plague.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: Biden needs to give him a PMoF with Distinction on day 1.


A second one?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A true hero during the most cowardly and corrupt government this country has ever seen
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could someone explain to me why Dr Fauci is a fark hero but Dr Birx is a fark villain? Last time I saw anything abiut Dr Birx in the news she was being applauded for making it clear what she thought of the idea of bleach and UV light as treatment - why the hate since?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Merry Christmas, Happy Birthday and a Hap Hap Happy New year!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.