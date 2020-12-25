 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Photoshop the French Alps   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
‘’ 4 days ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damat01 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
katod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/i could have sworn it said swiss alps!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
French twins, Arielle and Gabrielle Alps
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Han Dolo: What!? No Walter?

Sorry, I was busy for a moment.
 
bgreenbe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
