 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bored Panda)   Scottish tweets that are by turns hilarious and incomprehensible   (boredpanda.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Scotland, Scots language, Kingdom of Great Britain, written Scots language, Reddit user Veloglasgow, national language of a country, presenter Alistair Heather, Scottish Twitter  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 11:30 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye, me missus is a Scot an those are fookin' spot on.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As Harry Lauder would say, "Hilarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr​rrrious!"

Seriously, gold.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's good to see that there's still some cultures we can mock and belittle.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it's not Scottish, it's crap!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Around 2003 or so I went to Scotland for work.  I arrived (from the deep south US) about the same time as coworkers from the North East and the Netherlands.  We all said we would wait for each other and share a cab to the hotel, but what we really meant of course was the hotel bar.  We all made it through customs and what not without a big issue, picked up our check luggage and got in the taxi queue.  The Dutch dude sat up front and us 'mericans sat in the back.

The taxi driver look around and spoke something to the Dutch guy. Dutch guy clearly doesn't under the driver.  The driver repeats himself.  Dutch guy looks back at us and asks if we know what he is asking.  NorEaster says he only speaks the English.

Scottish driver "Goooldammit... i am speekin anglish"...

It was a quiet drive to the hotel bar.

Then we drank and laughed about it.

Glasgow was great BTW.

TLDR:  Fark off, read the story.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And what fine mashing they be!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.