Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   A small island makes a 100th birthday celebration special   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British are nice people.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor woman probably just wants to be left alone with her cats but has to humor a bunch of well intentioned passers-by
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow there are some people out there worth NOT shooting.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Small island off the coast of Ireland, eh?  What do you think about that, Father Jack?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ruin my birthday plans will ya......C-19 you messed w/the wrong ole lady & you can suck the big one of all time!!!!!
 
