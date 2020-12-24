 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   A classic VW car has been appraised for $150,000. Check that, a classic Hot Wheels VW toy car has been appraised for $150,000   (cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DNRTFA

Let me guess?

The purple VW Micro Bus?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but you probably still can't get the wheels bent back straight.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yeah, but you probably still can't get the wheels bent back straight.


You can get a special wrench for that from the redline shop.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before some yob saying "Holy shiat I had that one!" before reading TFA.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't this on Antiques Roadshow?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That $150,000 model, for instance, was a failed experiment. ... But when it was blasted out of the Hot Wheels Super-Charger -- a miniature garage with spinning rubber discs that slung the cars out at high speeds -- the tall, narrow bus flipped over. ... Ultimately, Hot Wheels designers went back to the drawing board and completely redesigned the model.

The real experiment was to design an awful toy and then see, in the coming decades, how individuals with more money than sense will covet the rarity of the toy over its actual utility and merit.

But if you don't understand the rare Pokemon card where Pikachu's cheeks are shaped like swastikas, then you're the real untermensch.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: That $150,000 model, for instance, was a failed experiment. ... But when it was blasted out of the Hot Wheels Super-Charger -- a miniature garage with spinning rubber discs that slung the cars out at high speeds -- the tall, narrow bus flipped over. ... Ultimately, Hot Wheels designers went back to the drawing board and completely redesigned the model.

The real experiment was to design an awful toy and then see, in the coming decades, how individuals with more money than sense will covet the rarity of the toy over its actual utility and merit.

But if you don't understand the rare Pokemon card where Pikachu's cheeks are shaped like swastikas, then you're the real untermensch.


His real name was Killsajew
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: His real name was Killsajew


Fark user image

YOU CAN'T CENSOR US DREW, PIKACHU WILL BE HEARD
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do modern Hot Wheels contain any metal still or as they all just cheap plastic like everything else?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yeah, but you probably still can't get the wheels bent back straight.

You can get a special wrench for that from the redline shop.


I laughed and laughed and then peed myself a little when I realized what it meant.
Fanbois go.

I saw this the other day and had to stop. A thing of beauty

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a boy in the 80's, my friends and I often rode our bikes around a place where construction had halted and all that was left was fill dirt in the form of little hills and such.  It was our personal BMX course, it was unlimited fun.

Next to that lot was a steep cliff and we all dared one another to ride down the hillside.  My best friend went down first and I saw it could be done, so I went second.  Nailed it, but then for some reason while riding it out, I crashed.

Crashing was no big deal, you get up and get on with it.  But I saw something, I saw a tiny wheel.  I dug out a Hot Wheels car that I now know dated back to the 70's.  My friends and I excavated the site and found several more cars, pieces of plastic, and those little plastic discs from that one awesome toy gun that fired little discs.  Somebody had played there before us, and they played hard.

I still have that car.  It's in a box with my other cars, at Mom's house where the grandkids can play with them.  But my GI Joes live here, dammit.

/CSB
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. It would be really cool if they made life-size hot wheels.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wasn't this on Antiques Roadshow?


Saw that episode, but according to the article this is a different one.
Great story behind the one on AR.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
when it was blasted out of the Hot Wheels Super-Charger -- a miniature garage with spinning rubber discs that slung the cars out at high speeds

I had one of those. It was preceded by this awkward thing with levers and elastics that never quite went off right.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Buyer Warning: Previous owner was Ryan Dunn.
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 360x450]


Damn! The eBay auction closed, I lost my Weevil!
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, I remember when Hot Wheels came out. All of a sudden all the cool kids had them; the dorks all had Johnny Lightning
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sweet Bucky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
433: ...those little plastic discs from that one awesome toy gun that fired little discs.

The Star Trek Tracer Gun?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you want to come over and play?
 
