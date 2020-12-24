 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   And now an important Christmas eve message from the Los Angeles Fire Department   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That movie had nothing to do with autoerotic asphyxiation. Very disappointing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Don't trust Whitey"?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sage advice. Please contact Sgt Powell at LAPD instead.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See if there's a black and white that can do a drive by.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: Sage advice. Please contact Sgt Powell at LAPD instead.


We have to call him about Sarah Connor.
 
