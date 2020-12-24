 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NPR)   Ten months to hit one million cases, six weeks to hit two million. California is a hyperspreading machine   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Sick, California, Los Angeles, U.S. state, cases of the coronavirus, Health care, Maryland, Orange County, California, state Department of Public Health  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 1:17 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... only 1,302 ICU beds in the entire state? yikes on bikes
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corona-chan's Plaguerific Adventure!
Youtube ZZyx6VOl5A0


NCR medic: "Patrolling SoCal almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter."
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's what happens when people are begging for things to open back up too soon in the most populous state in the union, but I'm sure it will all get pinned on Newsom for not doing enough while also implementing shelter in place orders and social distancing that he himself would later violate at a restaurant that tastes like French laundry.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We were doing so well at the beginning, too...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, in addition to the house fire down the block, I was entertained today by the steady crowd of maskless people going in and out of the house across the street.  The same cars from Thanksgiving.  I remember and recognize them.  This is why the case numbers went up at the beginning of the month, and case numbers will be going up over the next few weeks again.  Things are going to be utter shiat over the next few weeks.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*sigh*
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PCR test= make the number whatever you want
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Keeping Cali classy........bunch of real Deadbeatz!!!!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.