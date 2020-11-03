 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners
Fark NotNewsletter Extra: The 2020 Fark Headlines of the Year!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-24 5:01:06 PM, edited 2020-12-24 8:07:27 PM (4 comments) | Permalink

A message from Drew Curtis:  
Thanks again to everyone who submitted links this year. You are an incredible bunch of hilarious bastards and I love you all. Have a safe and happy Xmas weekend!


Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

The Headline of the Year winners are the top-voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category! Out of 76,721 greenlit headlines, these are your top-voted Headlines of the Year!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year winners!

Main

Air Force tests new G-Suit for female pilots but they'll probably have to find one by themselves

Linked article at military.com

Submitter: Harry Freakstorm


Discussion

We are 11 days into isolation and it is really upsetting me to see my wife at the living room window gazing aimlessly with tears. Don't get me wrong, I empathize with her. I've considered letting her in many times, but rules are rules

Linked thread at fark.com

Submitter: gaslight


Sports

Cleveland Indians considering name change to be less offensive. So get your tickets now for the Ohio Indians

Linked article at espn.com

Submitter: Big Merl


Business

American Girl introduces first doll with hearing loss. In other news, the dolls have apparently been listening this whole time

Linked article at people.com

Submitter: TabASlotB


Geek / Fandom / STEM

Mars has Earthquakes. Which is odd, because you'd think those things would only occur on Earth

Linked article at space.com

Submitter: durbnpoisn


Entertainment

Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO contracted Covid-19 and nearly died, but he whipped it. Whipped it good

Linked article at latimes.com

Submitter: AAAAGGGGHHHH


D'awww

Dalmatian gives birth to 18 puppies, gets charged with littering

Linked article at dailymail.co.uk

Submitter: farkingismybusiness


Food

More than 50 ways to cook your eggs. Just give it a crack, Jack; get a good pan, Stan; don't use too much soy, Roy; just gitcha some ghee

Linked article at LaughingSquid.com

Submitter: darkhorse23


Politics

Jeff Sessions got 32.5%, Tommy Tuberville took 30.8%, Bradley Byrne hit 27.3% but Roy Moore couldn't even get into the teens

Linked article at nbcnews.com

Submitter: Branch Dravidian


Category Selections 2020 Runners-up for Headline of the Year

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious humor and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines! Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category! Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement, and especially enjoy all the fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!


Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Puns

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Wordplay

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Sideways Take

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Smart/Clever

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Visual

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Lyrics/Verse

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Fark Jokes

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Context

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Dark
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's been a tough year for all of us. I want to thank all of youse for making me laugh every single day with your headlines and your comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can someone on Fark please explain the algorithm for when links get posted after being greenlit?  Sometimes, it says my link will be posted in a few hours and all of a sudden change to within thirty minutes and some other times a greenlit link gets pushed out farther and farther.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(golf clap)  I missed some of these the first time around. The littering one is my fave, but they're all good.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Congratulations to all you magnificant bastards!

I tried to give you some competition, I really did...
 
