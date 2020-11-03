|
Fark NotNewsletter Extra: The 2020 Fark Headlines of the Year!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-24 5:01:06 PM
• • •
A message from Drew Curtis:
Thanks again to everyone who submitted links this year. You are an incredible bunch of hilarious bastards and I love you all. Have a safe and happy Xmas weekend!
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners
The Headline of the Year winners are the top-voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category! Out of 76,721 greenlit headlines, these are your top-voted Headlines of the Year!
Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!
Congratulations to our Headline of the Year winners!
Main
Air Force tests new G-Suit for female pilots but they'll probably have to find one by themselves
Linked article at military.com
Submitter: Harry Freakstorm
Discussion
We are 11 days into isolation and it is really upsetting me to see my wife at the living room window gazing aimlessly with tears. Don't get me wrong, I empathize with her. I've considered letting her in many times, but rules are rules
Linked thread at fark.com
Submitter: gaslight
Sports
Cleveland Indians considering name change to be less offensive. So get your tickets now for the Ohio Indians
Linked article at espn.com
Submitter: Big Merl
Business
American Girl introduces first doll with hearing loss. In other news, the dolls have apparently been listening this whole time
Linked article at people.com
Submitter: TabASlotB
Geek / Fandom / STEM
Mars has Earthquakes. Which is odd, because you'd think those things would only occur on Earth
Linked article at space.com
Submitter: durbnpoisn
Entertainment
Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO contracted Covid-19 and nearly died, but he whipped it. Whipped it good
Linked article at latimes.com
Submitter: AAAAGGGGHHHH
D'awww
Dalmatian gives birth to 18 puppies, gets charged with littering
Linked article at dailymail.co.uk
Submitter: farkingismybusiness
Food
More than 50 ways to cook your eggs. Just give it a crack, Jack; get a good pan, Stan; don't use too much soy, Roy; just gitcha some ghee
Linked article at LaughingSquid.com
Submitter: darkhorse23
Politics
Jeff Sessions got 32.5%, Tommy Tuberville took 30.8%, Bradley Byrne hit 27.3% but Roy Moore couldn't even get into the teens
Linked article at nbcnews.com
Submitter: Branch Dravidian
Category Selections 2020 Runners-up for Headline of the Year
The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious humor and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines! Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category! Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement, and especially enjoy all the fantastic headlines!
Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
· · ·
