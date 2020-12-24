 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   A blind kitten has been reunited with his brother just in time for Christmas after the two strays were rescued separately by the RSPCA. Welcome to Caturday   (bbc.com) divider line
Yay....Caturday!
 
I've been following Santa all day on the NORAD tracking site. what a cool website...very informative!
 
Last night's Festivus Airing of Grievances went well. All four members of the clowder took their criticism well, but Bethany still stuck her butt in my face. SMH
 
Happy Christmas Eve (or happy Christmas Day depending on your time zone) to all who celebrate.

It's a quiet one around these parts.  Headed to go get our holiday Chinese food soon, which will provide both Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner for us.  After that starts the holiday viewing:
Peanuts Christmas
Emmet Otters Jug Band Christmas
Muppet Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story
 
ProcrastinationStation: Happy Christmas Eve (or happy Christmas Day depending on your time zone) to all who celebrate.

It's a quiet one around these parts.  Headed to go get our holiday Chinese food soon, which will provide both Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner for us.  After that starts the holiday viewing:
Peanuts Christmas
Emmet Otters Jug Band Christmas
Muppet Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story


Love Emmet Otter!
 
Forry in all his glory


Forry in all his glory
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toby is exhausted after doing a full day of.....nothing.

Merry Christmas to all the Farkers who celebrate, and Happy Holidays to all!
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry reflecting on this year.  He says 'it sucked'.  I agree
 
Another reflection by Forry.

'Mom takes too many photos'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That's such a sweet story! Kind of reminds me of how Mimi recognized Gogh Beastie when we rescued her even though it had been  months since they'd seen one another. She came out of her hidey hole and rushed right up to him crying like "It's you! I can't believe it's YOU! I missed you so much!" and rubbed up all over him. She  followed him all over the house for the rest of his life. Most importantly - she has been a member of the family ever since, in her own former semi-feral kinda way.

Sometimes they just need another cat to show them the way. More's the better if they already know each other, tho. Obvs.

Here, have some festive Sugar Gliders, cuz they're adorable.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I applied for food stamps
//I'm inordinately excited by this
///phone and other issues still aren't resolved, but at least I'll have snacks! (next month, most likely)
 
CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Forry in all his glory


Good one!
 
markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x637]

Toby is exhausted after doing a full day of.....nothing.

Merry Christmas to all the Farkers who celebrate, and Happy Holidays to all!


You too...good to see you!
 
CrankyAndi: Another reflection by Forry.

'Mom takes too many photos'

[Fark user image 512x768]


No such thing...  :)
 
Happy Christmas to all the Brits among us, Drink up to all the Aussies, and merry ho ho to everyone else.
 
Happy Christmas Eve! The Salmon salad has been done since 10 a.m. I am working on the potato Spinach pancakes now. Then they go into the oven to stay warm. This year I am going to add a bed of lettuce for the Salmon Salad, since we won't be doing the usual Minestrone soup. Too many carbs!

I've done my hair, picked the dress for tonight, and at 8 I will go put on my face and be ready for mass. We are having a white Christmas, and I am hoping the snow will have a bit less enthusiasm when it's time for me to drive! And yes, my outfit was picked so that I could wear my tall boots!
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


We did not get around to getting a tree this year. Probably a wise thing with Jack
 
cherryl taggart: Happy Christmas to all the Brits among us, Drink up to all the Aussies, and merry ho ho to everyone else.


You too!
 
tigerose: Happy Christmas Eve! The Salmon salad has been done since 10 a.m. I am working on the potato Spinach pancakes now. Then they go into the oven to stay warm. This year I am going to add a bed of lettuce for the Salmon Salad, since we won't be doing the usual Minestrone soup. Too many carbs!

I've done my hair, picked the dress for tonight, and at 8 I will go put on my face and be ready for mass. We are having a white Christmas, and I am hoping the snow will have a bit less enthusiasm when it's time for me to drive! And yes, my outfit was picked so that I could wear my tall boots!


Have fun, and drive carefully. :)
 
Card received in mail from  chorusmate  scanner not work so must describe
Outside;  Uh-Oh ... outside top, above kitten in Santa hat wrapped in light string; ball ornaments & lei-like gold & green fringe strings
Inside; Merry Catsmess!added by moi, beneath  & A Happy Mew Year ....

What's anyone else use for photo prep?  imgur borked at moment --
 
Have a sufficient celebratory date of your choosing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad: You too...good to see you!


And likewise!
 
cretinbob: Have a sufficient celebratory date of your choosing.

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]


Merry Christmas to you and domari!
 
Otera: [Fark user image image 425x428]

We did not get around to getting a tree this year. Probably a wise thing with Jack


We have an artificial tree, we just didn't see the point of putting anything up this year so we didn't. 

I painted my nails a vampy purple with holo tho. That's festive enough, right? Right!
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit: Otera: [Fark user image image 425x428]

We did not get around to getting a tree this year. Probably a wise thing with Jack

We have an artificial tree, we just didn't see the point of putting anything up this year so we didn't. 

I painted my nails a vampy purple with holo tho. That's festive enough, right? Right!


He tipped over the potted plants this morning, so it seems to have been a happy accident that we never got one 😹
 
