(AP News)   Florida's Christmas weather forecast: "Falling iguanas are possible"   (apnews.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needs more iganacams
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Barbecued Iguana for Xmas dinner!

Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
/I haven't watched that vid in decades
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah they don't care much for going from subtropical to winter in a matter of hours.

76 this afternoon, 45 degree drop overnight, waking up in the low 30s tomorrow.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Falling Iguanas are Possible" sounds like a Belinda Carlyle solo project.
 
tasteme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yay. A use for my steel umbrella.
I thought it was a great invention until I used it in a lightning storm.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was the weirdest part of Emmett Otter's Christmas.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This past Summer I discovered we have an iguana in our trees when (no kidding) I was peed on from it's perch 30 feet in the air.

Stuck at home, the kid and I repeatedly chased it back to it's perch to keep it out of the garden.  When he commented "you know, I could get out my air gun..." I decided to back off. (Mostly because it's really a job for a .22).

I see it now and then, way up there, sunning it's 3 foot body, safe as safe could be.

I loathe cold weather but nothing would please me more this weekend than to find that beast laying in the yard.
If it falls in the pond and drowns, even better.

We'll hoist it by the tail and pose like fishermen on a pier.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tasteme: Yay. A use for my steel umbrella.
I thought it was a great invention until I used it in a lightning storm.


Did you have chills, perhaps electrifying?

/ better shape up
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well...free dinner
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

