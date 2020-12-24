 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TaxProf)   'Twas The Night Before Christmas (legal edition)   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will torture the children with this tonight. Thanks Subby!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Twas the night before Christmas and all through the dump
Not a creature was stirring not even a Trump.
The grifters were all snuggled in bed
With visions of kickbacks danced in their heads.
When out on the lawn,there came such a clatter.
I Rose from my slumber to see what's the matter
I spied a strange sight a man with a sleigh.
It was still dark of night and not in the day
The stranger was dressed in red doncha know and he was seriously a dude on the go
He hauled up a bag so big and so full
And cried out ' here ya go mudderfarkers, it's all farking coal.'
He flung that coal to the left and the right
And the grifters were taken aback by the sight.
Yadda yadda yadda the grifters created a she'll company to clean up the coal.  Charged the tax payers 2x the cost and skimmed 65% off the top.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The legalese translation was comedy gold in a very uncommon manner. That should be a PDF file
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: The legalese translation was comedy gold in a very uncommon manner. That should be a PDF file


You need to print it out to read it Grandpa?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russ1642: berylman: The legalese translation was comedy gold in a very uncommon manner. That should be a PDF file

You need to print it out to read it Grandpa?

Nah I can see it fine through in maximum zoom behind cataracted eyes. Just wanted to add some annotations and gibberish as I scream at clouds.
 
