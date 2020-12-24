 Skip to content
(AP News)   ♬ O little town of Bethlehem, how still thy town hath grown / The Christmas mobs of tourist yobs, must shelter in place at home / Yet in thy dark streets shineth, a light against the gloom / Pandemic fear may ebb next year, the angels sing on Zoom ♬   (apnews.com) divider line
5
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a quality headline. I had to sing the whole thing in my head to be sure, but it is. Nice job, subby. Thank you, and Merry Christmas.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent work, subby.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You da man, subby.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the USA, Kirk Cameron headlines a superspreader caroling event.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year material, here. Or at least an Honorable Mention since it's too late to compete.
 
