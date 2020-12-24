 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hackers threaten to release pictures of Princess Vespa's original nose, demand the code to open planet Druidia's airlock   (bbc.com) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty shiatty hackers if they can't even brute force 1-2-3-4-5
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
//well done, subby
///now go back to the golf course and work on your putz
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't people know what they looked like before the surgery?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The code is 12345 btw.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an odd thing to hack.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One if the best jokes in spaceballs. That and Drewish Princess.

/we ain't found shiat
 
jsnbase
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grokca: Didn't people know what they looked like before the surgery?


I don't think so. I think after the surgery you're supposed to go make new friends and a different family.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm still stuck wondering what a nipple correction might be. Are we talking caning a hand for messing up a math problem, or...?


//sometimes you really have to intervene if they're on the wrong path. You don't want nipples hanging around with the wrong crowd...
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1-2-3-4-5? That's amazing, I've got the same combination on my luggage!
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No Barf love?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't realize she was drewish
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: No Barf love?
[Fark user image 550x448]


Not when I'm eating.
 
Pextor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: I didn't realize she was drewish


Funny, she doesn't look Druish.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

grokca: Didn't people know what they looked like before the surgery?


these are likely to be photos of them without their clothes on, so no, not in most cases.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: No Barf love?
[Fark user image image 550x448]


He doesn't need it. He's his own best friend.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: No Barf love?
[Fark user image 550x448]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then there is this genius...

Simon Hails had chest reduction surgery with The Hospital Group.
He said the company had not told him about the ransom.
"I have had an email from The Hospital Group informing me of a 'data security incident' but no detail as to what has been hacked," he told the BBC.
"I'm obviously concerned as the last thing I want is 'before photos' being splattered around in the public domain. I've tried to keep my surgery private and not even some of my friends and colleagues know about it, so the data breach is concerning for me."

No problem, old chap. Your secret is safe with us.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: DigitalDirt: No Barf love?
[Fark user image 550x448]

[i.imgur.com image 347x260]


John Candy totally missed out on the enjoying the benefits of the Convention circuit

/godspeed funny man
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LewDux: DigitalDirt: No Barf love?
[Fark user image 550x448]

[i.imgur.com image 347x260]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better or worst than holding a nose hostage?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
