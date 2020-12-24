 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NPR)   ...well, I suppose that's better than breath mints   (npr.org) divider line
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me laser eye surgery
 
Cheops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, breath mints are a fine gift when you have to wear a mask.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all these npr links?

And why do all these npr links SUCK SO MUCH?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What's with all these npr links?

And why do all these npr links SUCK SO MUCH?


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was given some pomegranate scented crap, that flows inside the bottle like it was as thick as maple syrup, and lists no ingredients other than '70% alcohol'

No thanks.  I'll stick to the bottles of rubbing alcohol that list their concentration

It's going to be like those gift scented candles that clutter up your house forever.  Maybe if you're lucky you can burn it a little during a hurricane.  Do you really want to?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two covid shots
And a hand sanitizer in a of free bottle
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can't compare to a Hot Cocoa Sampler Box
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back in the late Spring we gave TP as gifts. Unironically. And it was appreciated. At the time it was like a seat in a lifeboat. (So to speak)
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
need a stuffer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've gotten this as a Christmas gift more than once.

yourememberthat.comView Full Size
 
