 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Quarantine babies are coming out   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 2:31 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Please let "Coronial" stick. I'm so tired of arguing about arbitrary generation labels and date boundaries.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quara Boomers?

/has a post 9/11 child.
//nine elevenial?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, bring more people into this world. That's responsible.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
soon as they stop shiatting their nappies they will be ignored. cell phone ain't gonna minds itself.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Please let "Coronial" stick. I'm so tired of arguing about arbitrary generation labels and date boundaries.


QuaranTeens
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gotta be all first kids or their siblings are under six. Because older kids being online schooled and home 24/7 really cuts into the sexy time.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yeah, bring more people into this world. That's responsible.


*slaps earth*

This bad boy can fit so many farking morons in it
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
are we sure the ripened fetuses are not stuck behind a f#cking pay-wall?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just wait until the pandemic ends and people start touching each other again. We'll have a "summer fall & winter of love."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: Just wait until the pandemic ends and people start touching each other again. We'll have a "summer fall & winter of love."


It's gonna be a national Molly fest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
Youtube zbYcte4ZEgQ
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yeah, bring more people into this world. That's responsible.


You do realize that this whole procreation thing has been a trend a while now, right?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Quara Boomers?

/has a post 9/11 child.
//nine elevenial?


Qcumbers.

Wait... that's what I call QAnon people.
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You named your baby Covid McCovidface?
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Coming out"?

Seems a little early to tell, but then my gaydar has never been very accurate.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: Yeah, bring more people into this world. That's responsible.


Sounds like a minor subplot in a disaster movie... oh wait, it was.

Rock Pregnant Cage
Youtube AMMaccHb2Gg
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gotta be all first kids or their siblings are under six. Because older kids being online schooled and home 24/7 really cuts into the sexy time.


The people I know with older kids in online school are managing better than the ones with little kids that need constant direct parental attention, in terms of getting some alone time here and there.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.