 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seven Days)   Person likes their Kachelöfen: "How I learned to let go and love my Kachelöfen" Don't know what a Kachelöfen is? Read all about Kachelöfens. ... Kachelöfen   (sevendaysvt.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

898 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 2:03 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please don't pinch the Kachelöfen?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So long as you live out in the country. I can't stand wood burning fireplaces in the city. The smell sucks. Go put on the fireplace channel and get over your stupid nostalgia.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Please don't pinch the Kachelöfen?


You can, it wont mind. Just dont burn your fingers on the random middle of the room fireplace thats wasting 12 square feet of room and creating wonderful carbon monoxide hazards
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So basically a fireplace that stands in the middle of the room, is the takeaway.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
penis
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kachelöfen is the plural form, the singular is Kachelofen (without the umlaut). There is no "Kachelöfens".
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a cast iron wood cookstove and a wood furnace.  For me, it is as much psychological as it is just plain being warm in the winter when stuck inside.  I have found it definitely makes a difference with my SAD and makes it more manageable.

YMMV
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*clickety click*

" Kachelofen (plural 'kachelöfen' in German) is a type of masonry stove made out of specialized stove tiles and other refractory materials and originates from central Europe. Unlike brick finished or rendered stoves, kachelofen stoves usually have higher surface temperature, depending on their design characteristics. "

There.  Now you don't have to read an article equivalent to a dictionary definition (expanded to several paragraphs).
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know if I found this interesting, or if I just want to say your blog sucks
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
one more EU item that is supposedly more wonderful than anything in the States. outstanding.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like what I've seen in every European castle.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$30,000? I'll pass.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your mother loves the kachelofen, if you know what I mean.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This seems like a very expensive substitute for a trash can filled with a few branches from the local park and a copy of the NYPost to get it going.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Печка?

Ну?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Печка?

Ну?


Needs a hay bed on top.

/And the family loaf sleeping in it
//Get a job, Ivanushka
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Kachelöfen is the plural form, the singular is Kachelofen (without the umlaut). There is no "Kachelöfens".


You mean Kachelofii.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: lobotomy survivor: Kachelöfen is the plural form, the singular is Kachelofen (without the umlaut). There is no "Kachelöfens".

You mean Kachelofii.


The individual subatomic particles that comprise a Kachelofen are know as Kachelofum.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RELEASE THE KACHELÖFEN
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

apathy2673: penis


Gourd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: So basically a fireplace that stands in the middle of the room, is the takeaway.


Sort of. It's like a fireplace with a giant masonry heat sink.attached. A conventional fireplace burns fuel, but it really only heats the air. A masonry stove is designed to heat up that masonry heat sink so it radiates heat for hours. Much better for heating than a conventional fireplace.

If I ever build a home myself I'll include one in the design.
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have you heard the Tragedy of Darth Kachelöfen the Wise?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So long as you live out in the country. I can't stand wood burning fireplaces in the city. The smell sucks. Go put on the fireplace channel and get over your stupid nostalgia.


Yeah, we don't need more wood burning in populated areas. More and more research is showing that any fuel-burning inside the home is unhealthy. Fireplaces bad, woodstoves bad, even unvented natural gas ranges with a pilot light pose a small health risk. The masonry heater in the article seems like a less horrible alternative since you fire it up and then keep the door closed for 12 hours.

My buddy lives out in the country and has an outside wood burner -- basically a woodstove with a hot water loop into the house. That's a nice solution because it keeps the particulate matter out of the house and you get a warm house (and hot water) without exhaust that pulls in dry, outside air. But it's only a viable solution because he doesn't have any neighbors who have to breathe the crap coming out the stack of the wood burner. Even then, if the wind is blowing the wrong way, he effectively turns his own yard into an "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality zone.
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay. That's pretty straightforward. The obvious problem I see is that while it would store the heat and release it evenly, if the bloody thing ever went out, it would take five ever to heat it back up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That was a very long ad for a masonry stove.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.