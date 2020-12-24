 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   A list of things the TSA wants you to remember while you're doing all that travel you shouldn't be doing this season, including which holiday foods they prefer to confiscate and a reminder that their x-ray machines can't penetrate wrapping paper   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why help them with this?

Throw the idiots into Guantanamo.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, the airport x-ray machines can't penetrate wrapping paper? Are you absolutely sure? Because I call bullshiat on that. Unless common wrapping paper has some kind of natural x-ray defeating technology baked-in, the airport detectors can already see through your clothes and your luggage, both of which are much thicker than wrapping paper.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They really don't like box cutters with Allah Ackbar etched on the handle.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, the airport x-ray machines can't penetrate wrapping paper? Are you absolutely sure? Because I call bullshiat on that. Unless common wrapping paper has some kind of natural x-ray defeating technology baked-in, the airport detectors can already see through your clothes and your luggage, both of which are much thicker than wrapping paper.


Cheap Chinese wrapping paper with lots of lead in the ink.
 
platkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A pandemic is killing thousands per day but yeah let's hear the demands of decriminalized molesters.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, the airport x-ray machines can't penetrate wrapping paper? Are you absolutely sure? Because I call bullshiat on that. Unless common wrapping paper has some kind of natural x-ray defeating technology baked-in, the airport detectors can already see through your clothes and your luggage, both of which are much thicker than wrapping paper.



I wrap all my xmas presents with old recycled lead aprons from dentists offices.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the stupid tag is for subby's interpretation of the whole gift wrap thing.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What they can't x-ray through is the tin of cookies bought in the airport that causes them to freak out and scream at you, even when you show them the receipt for the item for the store 50 feet from where they are standing.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, the airport x-ray machines can't penetrate wrapping paper? Are you absolutely sure? Because I call bullshiat on that. Unless common wrapping paper has some kind of natural x-ray defeating technology baked-in, the airport detectors can already see through your clothes and your luggage, both of which are much thicker than wrapping paper.


I wrap all my xmas presents with old recycled lead aprons from dentists offices.


Well that certainly farks with the kids who try to guess their presents by weight.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The X-ray machine will tell them that there aren't any metal weapons inside your wrapped gift. It won't distinguish between Grandma's fruitcake and a block of C4.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The X-ray machine will tell them that there aren't any metal weapons inside your wrapped gift. It won't distinguish between Grandma's fruitcake and a block of C4.


Or that bar of soap all the way at the bottom of your backpack.
 
0z79
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just found out that Christmas is cancelled in my family. Dad had a goose and everything but he tested positive for COVID. Was supposed to go over there a couple hours ago, wait for mom to show up at some point and we'd unwrap presents... first time together as a family in decades.

Ended up crying while outside, overheard a neighbor say they have "no sympathy" (sound carries around here) and kind of laugh about it. I'll be spending Christmas entirely alone, being potentially harassed by tweakers every time I go out there and I smoke a lot.

I was going to be snarky or something here, but got to thinking about the arguments I've gotten into with some of you here, this past week or two, but... I can't even. Three days ago I made a reference to Hammond playing Sean Connery on SNL, but because the quote included a naughty-list word, I got kicked off of Facebook so I can't even interact with my family there.

Merry Christmas to all of you, except that one guy who thinks depressed/developmentally delayed people deserve to be locked up. Fark that guy.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lots of replies for people who didn't actually read the article and/or are so new to Fark to realize that the headlines around here are often misleading for humorous purposes:

"That's because wrapped items are screened like any other items," Farbstein says. "And if a wrapped item alarms a security screening technology - whether that's at the checkpoint or in a checked bag - it's going to need to be unwrapped to determine if it's a security threat inside."
 
drewogatory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop linking to paywalls subby. Why you do this? Why anyone do this? This dumb.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The X-ray machine will tell them that there aren't any metal weapons inside your wrapped gift. It won't distinguish between Grandma's fruitcake and a block of C4.


C4 has killed fewer people than that fruitcake.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The X-ray machine will tell them that there aren't any metal weapons inside your wrapped gift. It won't distinguish between Grandma's fruitcake and a block of C4.


My bowels can't distinguish them apart either.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread started out dildos and it ain't gonna rise above dildos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Ivo Shandor: The X-ray machine will tell them that there aren't any metal weapons inside your wrapped gift. It won't distinguish between Grandma's fruitcake and a block of C4.

C4 has killed fewer people than that fruitcake.



What a dangerous fruitcake with c4 may look like

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0z79: Just found out that Christmas is cancelled in my family. Dad had a goose and everything but he tested positive for COVID. Was supposed to go over there a couple hours ago, wait for mom to show up at some point and we'd unwrap presents... first time together as a family in decades.

Ended up crying while outside, overheard a neighbor say they have "no sympathy" (sound carries around here) and kind of laugh about it. I'll be spending Christmas entirely alone, being potentially harassed by tweakers every time I go out there and I smoke a lot.

I was going to be snarky or something here, but got to thinking about the arguments I've gotten into with some of you here, this past week or two, but... I can't even. Three days ago I made a reference to Hammond playing Sean Connery on SNL, but because the quote included a naughty-list word, I got kicked off of Facebook so I can't even interact with my family there.

Merry Christmas to all of you, except that one guy who thinks depressed/developmentally delayed people deserve to be locked up. Fark that guy.


I use any word I want on FB, always have, and I have never been busted for foul language. You must have access to better words than I do, so congrats on that.
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There is not a more useless group of humans on the planet. Your job is theatre.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rannuci: Lots of replies for people who didn't actually read the article and/or are so new to Fark to realize that the headlines around here are often misleading for humorous purposes:

"That's because wrapped items are screened like any other items," Farbstein says. "And if a wrapped item alarms a security screening technology - whether that's at the checkpoint or in a checked bag - it's going to need to be unwrapped to determine if it's a security threat inside."


That's a much different fact than 'airport x-ray machines can't see through wrapping paper' which what the headline implied. I don't need to read TFA to know that's true. My mom worked at an airport; I've watched the guys run the x-ray machine.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

0z79: Just found out that Christmas is cancelled in my family. Dad had a goose and everything but he tested positive for COVID. Was supposed to go over there a couple hours ago, wait for mom to show up at some point and we'd unwrap presents... first time together as a family in decades.

Ended up crying while outside, overheard a neighbor say they have "no sympathy" (sound carries around here) and kind of laugh about it. I'll be spending Christmas entirely alone, being potentially harassed by tweakers every time I go out there and I smoke a lot.

I was going to be snarky or something here, but got to thinking about the arguments I've gotten into with some of you here, this past week or two, but... I can't even. Three days ago I made a reference to Hammond playing Sean Connery on SNL, but because the quote included a naughty-list word, I got kicked off of Facebook so I can't even interact with my family there.

Merry Christmas to all of you, except that one guy who thinks depressed/developmentally delayed people deserve to be locked up. Fark that guy.


Merry Christmas.

Also: mahna mahna
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The missing 'not' in the second sentence, just before the word 'true', was cancelled by the liberal media
 
0z79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: 0z79: Just found out that Christmas is cancelled in my family. Dad had a goose and everything but he tested positive for COVID. Was supposed to go over there a couple hours ago, wait for mom to show up at some point and we'd unwrap presents... first time together as a family in decades.

Ended up crying while outside, overheard a neighbor say they have "no sympathy" (sound carries around here) and kind of laugh about it. I'll be spending Christmas entirely alone, being potentially harassed by tweakers every time I go out there and I smoke a lot.

I was going to be snarky or something here, but got to thinking about the arguments I've gotten into with some of you here, this past week or two, but... I can't even. Three days ago I made a reference to Hammond playing Sean Connery on SNL, but because the quote included a naughty-list word, I got kicked off of Facebook so I can't even interact with my family there.

Merry Christmas to all of you, except that one guy who thinks depressed/developmentally delayed people deserve to be locked up. Fark that guy.

I use any word I want on FB, always have, and I have never been busted for foul language. You must have access to better words than I do, so congrats on that.


It was the phrase, "your mother's a (expletive that rhymes with door)" that triggered the algorithm.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone should bring a pile of wrapped gifts thru TSA, after the agent opens all the gifts tell them "Merry Christmas" and leave security on to their destination without the gifts.

/ no snark. I think It'd be really neat.
//whether TSA would agree is a different story.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Rannuci: Lots of replies for people who didn't actually read the article and/or are so new to Fark to realize that the headlines around here are often misleading for humorous purposes:

"That's because wrapped items are screened like any other items," Farbstein says. "And if a wrapped item alarms a security screening technology - whether that's at the checkpoint or in a checked bag - it's going to need to be unwrapped to determine if it's a security threat inside."

That's a much different fact than 'airport x-ray machines can't see through wrapping paper' which what the headline implied. I don't need to read TFA to know that's true. My mom worked at an airport; I've watched the guys run the x-ray machine.


Yeah, but this is Fark....

Headlines are almost always misleading. I don't know if that is intentional or not, but I have to assume it is.

Then people jump into the comments and respond to the headline, without reading the article. After a dozen posts or so, someone will say, 'umm, the article actually says...x' but mostly it gets ignored.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

0z79: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: 0z79: Just found out that Christmas is cancelled in my family. Dad had a goose and everything but he tested positive for COVID. Was supposed to go over there a couple hours ago, wait for mom to show up at some point and we'd unwrap presents... first time together as a family in decades.

Ended up crying while outside, overheard a neighbor say they have "no sympathy" (sound carries around here) and kind of laugh about it. I'll be spending Christmas entirely alone, being potentially harassed by tweakers every time I go out there and I smoke a lot.

I was going to be snarky or something here, but got to thinking about the arguments I've gotten into with some of you here, this past week or two, but... I can't even. Three days ago I made a reference to Hammond playing Sean Connery on SNL, but because the quote included a naughty-list word, I got kicked off of Facebook so I can't even interact with my family there.

Merry Christmas to all of you, except that one guy who thinks depressed/developmentally delayed people deserve to be locked up. Fark that guy.

I use any word I want on FB, always have, and I have never been busted for foul language. You must have access to better words than I do, so congrats on that.

It was the phrase, "your mother's a (expletive that rhymes with door)" that triggered the algorithm.


Yeah, as a married man, I guess I don't have a lot of use for the word that rhymes with door these days. Merry Christmas though!
 
