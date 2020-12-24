 Skip to content
(Metro)   A look at what's on the menu in Britain's maximum security prisons and jails   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: PSA, Meat, Sausage, choice of vegan, HMP Belmarsh, Beef, Christmas, high-security jails, Boxing Day menu  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably, tossed salad, with Bangers, and Mash.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Confinement Loaf?

Bacon Fat
Youtube 2Ig69IcAUQY
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? No spotted dick?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. They actually found an assortment of foods *worse* than the actual  national fare.

///those poor, poor taste buds.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
porridge
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: What? No spotted dick?


Late night snack
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see real images of those choices.

If their appearance is anything other than a colorless lump covered with a colorless sauce, it will be true we're treating prisoners better than pensioners.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Henry Rawlinson summed up most food in the UK thusly;

" That was inedible muck and there wasn't enough of it, blech..."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Confinement Loaf?

[YouTube video: Bacon Fat]


Frank Zappa sucks.

If prisoners had to listen to him, it would be torture.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok, what's this Cheese Salad about? I probably don't want to know but my fervid imagination is coming up with some terrifying results
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That doesn't look nearly hateful enough.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

berylman: Ok, what's this Cheese Salad about? I probably don't want to know but my fervid imagination is coming up with some terrifying results


Salad vegetables served with cheese, most likely cheddar.
 
Silly_Sot [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Wow. They actually found an assortment of foods *worse* than the actual  national fare.

///those poor, poor taste buds.


Meh, you should see what government school pupils get over here in the USA.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear god, is it British food? I get that it is prison. But there's no need to resort to such barbarity.
 
rydad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: berylman: Ok, what's this Cheese Salad about? I probably don't want to know but my fervid imagination is coming up with some terrifying results

Salad vegetables served with cheese, most likely cheddar.


Ok. So.......

Salad. Got it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Silly_Sot: Somaticasual: Wow. They actually found an assortment of foods *worse* than the actual  national fare.

///those poor, poor taste buds.

Meh, you should see what government school pupils get over here in the USA.


Oof. But, fair counterpoint. I think our prisoners are better fed

//but someone has to keep the Malk company afloat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: berylman: Ok, what's this Cheese Salad about? I probably don't want to know but my fervid imagination is coming up with some terrifying results

Salad vegetables served with cheese, most likely cheddar.


Oh, sure that's what they just want you to think because it sounds normal and edible. In fact an 80kg wheel of industrial grade subpar British cheese will roll over your spine repeatedly while you get to eat a bowl of algae broth
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Silly_Sot: Somaticasual: Wow. They actually found an assortment of foods *worse* than the actual  national fare.

///those poor, poor taste buds.

Meh, you should see what government school pupils get over here in the USA.


Lord you aren't kidding I still have nightmares of Friday Shepard's pie. That would be the leftover for the week made into a "Shepard's pie." I went hungry on Fridays
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, baked beans, spam, spam, spam, and spam.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: What? No spotted dick?


Cock Soup is always popular!

i5.wal.coView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do U.S. jails do a holiday themed version of Loaf with like bits of candy cane in it?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
