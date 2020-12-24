 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   It's beginning to look a lot like superspreader Christmas   (mediaite.com)
15
•       •       •

Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The TSA screened 1,191,123 air travelers Wednesday"

Merry Christmas to Al Qaeda, we admire your work. - love always, Republicans and Republican donors

The plan to infiltrate the TSA and distribute a bomb into every suitcase has been canceled in lieu of Republican efforts to ensure Santa brings Covid-19 for Christmas.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found out a few hours ago my daughter has COVID. For the second time.

There is nothing that I want more to rush down to Rochester. My girl is sick, but under quarantine. And for good reason. Adding MY biome from Mass to the mix, plus all the gas station exposures, it's just not a good idea. In fact, travel right now is exactly what she doesn't need. Nor me, after finally testing negative after nearly a month and being in quarantine myself. I'm NOT 100% yet. This thing kicks the tar out of you.

I love my family, which is why my ass is staying at home, and video calling and doing what we can to feel "together," only without the possible killing each other just by breathing.

Motherf*ckers stood for rationing, volunteering, donating scrap, to support our troops in war, and folks today can't NOT take a drive to Grandma's house to maybe keep Gam-Gam safe?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aww I'm sorry, hubie, try not to worry too much.
*hug*
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

She works in health care, in a nursing home, in the memory/dementia ward, and when cases started up in the facility, it just tore through the nurses. And the nursing assistants. And she stayed on, doing doubles to take care of her patients. Because she is one of the folks they remember. Most times.

I am so damn scared, and angry, and proud of her for the woman she's becoming. So, as soon as I get home from work, I'mma go ugly cry in the shower until the hot water runs out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is going to spike, no matter what now.  Is there even a point to lockdown?  Why punish ourselves, the good people who have been locking down, when if everybody doesn't do it, it wont work?  Either we need the military to enforce the lockdown with orders to shoot and kill quarantine runners, or we need to have no lockdown at all, because it won't work.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My family is not getting together which really sucks because this is probably my mom's last Christmas.  Too many high risk people to congregate.

My brother is coming over tomorrow however, and we're going to cook a turkey and drink.  Both of us have had recent Covid tests so we're reasonably confident we'll be fine.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sending you (plural) our love and support. I'm all out of taters and boscs, and I don't have much else, but please do know that her work is appreciated.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas folks!
/glad my 89 year old grandmother is getting the vaccine next Tuesday
//already survived covid twice
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: It is going to spike, no matter what now.  Is there even a point to lockdown?  Why punish ourselves, the good people who have been locking down, when if everybody doesn't do it, it wont work?  Either we need the military to enforce the lockdown with orders to shoot and kill quarantine runners, or we need to have no lockdown at all, because it won't work.


Заебись, Иваночка.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't judge me too much, but I have regular travel between Honolulu and Hilo. It's only a one hour flight, but I hate every farking minute of it. At least mostly there is a superficial testing "requirement" or otherwise quarantine. But to get to the point... Until my last flight on Saturday afternoon, the interisland terminal was practically empty, as we're the flights. This week, not so much. I'm trying to get work to just leave me here for a while.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

If work puts you in danger, you have to quit your job.  Better than getting sick and then taking up an ICU bed.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw my parents and later my inlaws today. Strictly outside, at a safe distance. Got all the usual gift exchanging and whatnot out of the way. Now tomorrow will be my wife and I's first Christmas all to ourselves. And you know what that means.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This is it. I think about that - have been thinking about that - since March. 
"I can stay home for a few weeks, wear a mask when I go to buy booze and bananas - people in the 40s donated their pots and pans and leftover cooking oil and their farking CARS to the war effort. They hung blackout shades, they worked night shifts for five farkin years building bombs. This is a farking cake walk"

Everybody else...  hmmMMMMMM NOPE! GOTTA JOG! HERE COMES BARBECUE SEASON! DON'T INFRINGE MY FREEDOMS YOU COWERING FOOL! COSTCO FER TERLET PAPERS! I'M NOT HOARDING - I'M SThhOcKING UP!

Well, here we are, ten - TEN MONTHS later - without an end in sight. 

And the best part are the news stories about hospital administrators bumping themselves to the front of the line for the vaccine. Like we didn't see that coming in 2020's America.

So to everyone who doesn't have any self control, who takes more than they need, who insists on visiting everyone, all the time, without masks because that's "what we normally do". Fark you. Fark your family, and your stupid holidays you god damn selfish wastes of space.
 
