 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave is not only pastFORWARD #177, but it's two hours of holiday shenanigans unlike any other on terrestrial radio. It's time for A pastFORWARD Family Christmas. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
16
    More: Live  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning you beautiful lot. Will there be shenanigans? Oh yes, there will be shenanigans.
 
Pista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good morning, afternoon, evening all.
Looking forward to a pick me today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd request this, but I doubt even socalnewwaver has this: 
Red Wrapping Paper - The Creatures
Youtube wBp5I5HIyDw
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'd request this, but I doubt even socalnewwaver has this: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wBp5I5HI​yDw]


i actually have that. but will not be playing it. i have other things lined up :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I'd request this, but I doubt even socalnewwaver has this: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wBp5I5HI​yDw]

i actually have that. but will not be playing it. i have other things lined up :)


Color me impressed! And also, that's okay :) <3
 
Pista
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just tuned into the quack who won't take his own medicine/ ketamine
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Good morning you beautiful lot. Will there be shenanigans? Oh yes, there will be shenanigans.


I like shenanigans!
 
kmfjd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson Is a Fucking Cunt
Youtube gKOo8rd6T7s


Now in the top 10
 
Pista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glorious
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: Glorious


Da.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh fark yeah! I love Weird Al!!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the laugh I needed to start the day!
 
Pista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope everyone's got their Satan hats on
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djslowdive: This is the laugh I needed to start the day!


like i said, i couldn't fine a more appropriate song for 2020
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.