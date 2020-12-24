 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   Mischievous elf hands himself in to police after weeks on the run around Ireland, will return to the North Pole to help Santa load up the sleigh for Xmas   (thesun.ie) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good move.  Leprechauns don't want no competition on their turf.

Get caught by the Charmers and they beat you with sacks o' gold and stuff em in to wheel wells of Air Lingus jets.  Their tiny corpses fall out on approach at LaGuardia
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, those Elf and Your Mom on a Shelf PornHub submissions were only just starting to get interesting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I too drunk or not drunk enough to understand this?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tie Na Nog, thank you very much.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Effin' autocorrect ruins joke again.
 
0z79
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SURE! Taunt the God damned Fae on their home turf, see where that gets ya.
 
