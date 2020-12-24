 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Homeless man stumbles into barbershop to ask for razor to trim his overgrown beard, becomes a most handsome man and is reunited with his family who thought he was dead   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Golly, all it took was a haircut and new clothes to go from homeless to erudite hero!

/if only it were that easy
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Golly, all it took was a haircut and new clothes to go from homeless to erudite hero!

/if only it were that easy


Yeah, it ain't easy at all. It's like the guy from a few years back with the TV voice. Occasions where the homeless display some quality that makes them human again in the eyes of the world and everyone is shocked that can happen.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: beezeltown: Golly, all it took was a haircut and new clothes to go from homeless to erudite hero!

/if only it were that easy

Yeah, it ain't easy at all. It's like the guy from a few years back with the TV voice. Occasions where the homeless display some quality that makes them human again in the eyes of the world and everyone is shocked that can happen.


It's amazing what a shave and a suit can do...

Certified Financial Planner TV Commercial, 'DJ'
Youtube yJFrkNY4n1g
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of when the nerd girl takes off her glasses and becomes the belle of the ball.

Yes! It was the glasses the whole time! How did we miss that?!
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye, laddie, it's gruesome. And then it grew some more...
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it is really sweet of them to do that, but the guy has mental problems considering if you read the article he refuses to live with his family.  He'll be dirty/grungy again in a few days, the guy needs mental help.  Not just a shave and a haircut & "feel good" article on the internet.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: This reminds me of when the nerd girl takes off her glasses and becomes the belle of the ball.

Yes! It was the glasses the whole time! How did we miss that?!


MC Chris - Nrrrd Grrrl music video
Youtube 0nlaJ4zPbSI
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once in the street, a man yelled "That's my new executive information technology office!" and pointed to him.  And it paid Brazillian dollars a year.  He worked really hard, applied himself and managed to drink it all away in 6 months.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
D_Moran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shrek the Sheep
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Howard Stern had a TV show, he did a "Bum Makeover" bit.  They did all the obvious things, gave him a bunch of products from sponsors, and left him in a subway station sitting on his Mattress Firm mattress.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And once in the street, a man yelled "That's my new executive information technology office!" and pointed to him.  And it paid Brazillian dollars a year.  He worked really hard, applied himself and managed to drink it all away in 6 months.


If he wanted a CIO job, he shouldn't have gotten the haircut and new clothes. It ruins his credibility.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  His body language in that picture with his sister speaks volumes.  All he wants is to get the F out of there.
 
mazzz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"You have the look of the vagabond, monsieur. Tres tres chic."
 
slantsix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm the Bizarro version of that guy - run a successful company but appear homeless. It's a running joke in the office. I don't own a suit despite my partners insisting that I buy one. Ha!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he still has that nasty beard. They could've trimmed it closer.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that dude drinks dos equis.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Golly, all it took was a haircut and new clothes to go from homeless to erudite hero!

/if only it were that easy


All over those romcom makeover montage scenes must have been on to something!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
wonder why he "stumbled" into the beauty shop. mis step? faux pas? poor foot wear? something amiss in the foyer? what was it? for God's sake the anticipation is killing me. I hope it lasts.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Friend of mine was waiting for his wife to do her shopping at a local higher end mall and he had his work clothes on - dirty blue jeans, dirty white shirt, sneakers, etc. Some lady walked by and gave him $5.00. He just sat there.............he owned a $750,000  home outright, had two cars and two daughters happily married off. He just laughed and bought himself a plain Starbucks Coffee and gave the leftover money to the tip jar.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
citizenscreenings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

His living family that is ...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: beezeltown: Golly, all it took was a haircut and new clothes to go from homeless to erudite hero!

/if only it were that easy

All over those romcom makeover montage scenes must have been on to something!


In my experience a six pack does wonders for  everybody's looks: mine, hers, yours ... goddamn we're all good looking, buy the next round handsome!
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bucket_pup: Friend of mine was waiting for his wife to do her shopping at a local higher end mall and he had his work clothes on - dirty blue jeans, dirty white shirt, sneakers, etc. Some lady walked by and gave him $5.00. He just sat there.............he owned a $750,000  home outright, had two cars and two daughters happily married off. He just laughed and bought himself a plain Starbucks Coffee and gave the leftover money to the tip jar.


Out of all the things to be done with five dollars.

Even setting it on fire would've been a better use.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bucket_pup: Friend of mine was waiting for his wife to do her shopping at a local higher end mall and he had his work clothes on - dirty blue jeans, dirty white shirt, sneakers, etc. Some lady walked by and gave him $5.00. He just sat there.............he owned a $750,000  home outright, had two cars and two daughters happily married off. He just laughed and bought himself a plain Starbucks Coffee and gave the leftover money to the tip jar.


When I was a teen I was ALWAYS broke. The odd thing is, if I was downtown I could only get people to give me change if I was in a nice shirt and tie. WTF. I hate people.
 
