(OK Whatever)   "Hey Santa, got 'shrooms?"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
8
•       •       •

thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whoa whoa whoa...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know I've always thought Christmas decorations were a bit tacky. I will believe this whole thing was inspired by someone's shroom trip!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the original SC was a well hung old Farker who would go about giving all the wimmen across the world a right good rogering, if they liked that kind of thing. He was the gift that kept on giving, and everyone was merry on Christmas.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, Cubensis are better and not toxic.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now all the shiny ornaments and coloured lights make a whole lot more sense. I know that they sure are purdy whilst under the influence of hallucinogens...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He could have realized his true passion was toy-making, or inherited a windfall that allowed him to open up his factory instead of scrounging the forest floor for drugs. Or maybe he just realized that giving large swathes of the population hallucinogens was a very bad idea.

Oh sure now you tell him once it's too late.
Really though if you want to 'shroom' stay away from Amanita Muscaria and go for the psilocybin variety.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cheech and Chong - Santa and the Magic Dust
Youtube 5bf9lUdRWFA
 
