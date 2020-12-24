 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Perspective is everything   (theconversation.com)
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt. If you don't like it, don't look.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump did suggest something along the lines of shoving sunlight up your ass to fight the virus. This trend is what followed.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't miss tomorrow's exciting episode: "Don't Sun Your Bung," or "Taint Misbehaving!"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt.


The defense of woo and quackery everywhere.  Yes, we can already say that the "Hui Yin" is not a gateway where energy enters and exits the body.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd prefer a total eclipse of the bum.
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I first heard of this trend I immediately understood it as mixing the two saying, blowing smoke up your ass and sunshine put of your ass.

They come to blow some sunshine up your ass.

And of course people jumped on it, cause ineffectual things that are lazy to do allow later excuses for other bad lifestyle choices.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Taint nuthin gonna happen
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To quote the great Sydney Deane:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: When I first heard of this trend I immediately understood it as mixing the two saying, blowing smoke up your ass and sunshine put of your ass.


Fun fact! Blowing smoke up your ass was once A Thing:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the more you know
 
Ashelth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt. If you don't like it, don't look.


1) sun burns
2) skin cancer
3) the stupid burns
4) like the sub
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt.

The defense of woo and quackery everywhere.  Yes, we can already say that the "Hui Yin" is not a gateway where energy enters and exits the body.


Look here, Paletaint, you go on with your bad self. I'll be over here with a proper full-body tan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taint that a shame...
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sunburn on the o-ring? No thanks, I can get the same effect by eating hot peppers. Less itchy, burning feeling doesn't last as long, no peeling.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Trump did suggest something along the lines of shoving sunlight up your ass to fight the virus. This trend is what followed.


No. This idea is at least two years old
 
Madaynun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Ambitwistor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt.

The defense of woo and quackery everywhere.  Yes, we can already say that the "Hui Yin" is not a gateway where energy enters and exits the body.

Look here, Paletaint, you go on with your bad self. I'll be over here with a proper full-body tan.


"Hui Yin", is regarded as a gateway where energy enters and exits the body.

Hui Yin is real.
The gateway starts with me putting food in my mouth which is turned into Energy.
The gateway ends with me taking a dump.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This thread is full of science deniers who are afraid of sticking UV lamps up their butts. I predict that y'all don't even inject bleach.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This.....this is a joke, right?  People can't possibly be out there seriously doing this shiat.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone made a pun with the word taint yet? Because taint a bad idea!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holistic medicine
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Road To Wellville
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just keep my mouth open my while laying in the tanning bed.  Get the UV light into your body without the risk of sunburnt asshole.

/sarcasm.
//has to be stated because 2020.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just saying, this requires more analysis.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: thiefofdreams: When I first heard of this trend I immediately understood it as mixing the two saying, blowing smoke up your ass and sunshine put of your ass.

Fun fact! Blowing smoke up your ass was once A Thing:
[Fark user image 425x225]

/the more you know


Stoners'll try anything
 
lilistonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

corn-bread: This.....this is a joke, right?  People can't possibly be out there seriously doing this shiat.


I saw a picture on Twitter of someone doing it awhile back. I mean, not showing the part I definitely would regret seeing. But it is still one of the stupidest things I've seen and I've been on the internet a long time.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While there may not be any hard science to support it yet, it can't hurt.


Sunburn.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this what the song "Black Hole Sun" was really about?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/KindaMakesSenseNow
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
needs clothespins
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Hey, has anyone made a pun with the word taint yet? Because taint a bad idea!


What UV Lamps in the toilet?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm just saying, this requires more analysis.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Is this what the song "Black Hole Sun" was really about?
[Fark user image image 425x283]
/KindaMakesSenseNow


I was thinking the lyrics could be changed to, "butthole sun, won't you come. And provide me energy. Butthole sun, won't you come, won't you come."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's always sunny in my bumhole.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please... why are we discussing this in a logical fashion? Just let them burn their a**holes. Some lessons take first-hand experience.

Or just make a song about it like:

🎵the light feels fine where the sun don't shine
*clap clap clap clap*
Five minutes ooooooon your butthole🎶

Feel free to join in.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shiny dagmar: thiefofdreams: When I first heard of this trend I immediately understood it as mixing the two saying, blowing smoke up your ass and sunshine put of your ass.

Fun fact! Blowing smoke up your ass was once A Thing:
[Fark user image 425x225]

/the more you know


Tell me more
 
