Brexit breaks out. And there was much rejoicing
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Scottish aren't very happy. Their referendum must be coming up soon
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal."

hahaohwow.jpg
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: FTFA "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal."

hahaohwow.jpg


Translation: we got none of what we want.

If they'd come out ahead on this deal they'd be taking about how good it is for everyone.

I wonder did all those trucks lined up make them realise that that was going to be a permanent thing
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the real fun starts.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we got tariff free and quota free access to the entire EU, without having to pay the EU ten billion a year. No EU court jurisdiction. We're signing our own free trade deals.

Of course the details of the fine print will be very important.

But it looks like fishing (which wasn't important to the UK as so many Farkers kept telling us) was something Boris realise was hugely politically sensitive to the EU, especially the French, so he made a big deal of it so that he could "reluctantly" offer concessions in return for what was really important to us.

Well played Boris.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Well we got tariff free and quota free access to the entire EU, without having to pay the EU ten billion a year. No EU court jurisdiction. We're signing our own free trade deals.

Of course the details of the fine print will be very important.

But it looks like fishing (which wasn't important to the UK as so many Farkers kept telling us) was something Boris realise was hugely politically sensitive to the EU, especially the French, so he made a big deal of it so that he could "reluctantly" offer concessions in return for what was really important to us.

Well played Boris.


So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time


As I clearly said the actual fine print will be important. But, for example, the EU started out saying the UK must remain under EU laws in many areas and that the EU's own court would have the final say. Boris has just said on TV that that is gone. No role for the EU court, and the complaint process applies equally in both ways, not a "EU makes the rules and the UK obeys" that the EU was demanding.
What we got is the situation common in most free trade deals, and one we happily agreed to with Japan for example. Nowhere close to what the EU was demanding.

Also, criticising me for "declaring victory" without having read the full text is a bit rich when you just declared we'd lost when you haven't read the full text either.

You said "Translation: we got none of what we want."  Why are you allowed to declare who won based on the headlines but I can't?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time

As I clearly said the actual fine print will be important. But, for example, the EU started out saying the UK must remain under EU laws in many areas and that the EU's own court would have the final say. Boris has just said on TV that that is gone. No role for the EU court, and the complaint process applies equally in both ways, not a "EU makes the rules and the UK obeys" that the EU was demanding.
What we got is the situation common in most free trade deals, and one we happily agreed to with Japan for example. Nowhere close to what the EU was demanding.

Also, criticising me for "declaring victory" without having read the full text is a bit rich when you just declared we'd lost when you haven't read the full text either.

You said "Translation: we got none of what we want."  Why are you allowed to declare who won based on the headlines but I can't?


I'm allowed make judgements because I live in the real world.

You live in a brexit masturbatory wank dream. And sadly, you're the only person who doesn't realise that.

But on the bright side, with a deal done now there's no reason for you to remain here. So I'll keeps my hopes up.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
'' 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm allowed make judgements because I live in the real world.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gubbo: But on the bright side, with a deal done now there's no reason for you to remain here. So I'll keeps my hopes up.


Nope, I'm going to be here a long time, reminding the Fark Remainers of their predictions of doom when the UK thrives and prospers outside the EU. You for example didn't even realise there were Remain supporting Tory MPs and refused to actually give a prediction of what would happen, I guess because you knew damn well you'd be called out when it turned out how wrong you'd been.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well we got tariff free and quota free access to the entire EU, without having to pay the EU ten billion a year. No EU court jurisdiction. We're signing our own free trade deals.

Of course the details of the fine print will be very important.

But it looks like fishing (which wasn't important to the UK as so many Farkers kept telling us) was something Boris realise was hugely politically sensitive to the EU, especially the French, so he made a big deal of it so that he could "reluctantly" offer concessions in return for what was really important to us.

Well played Boris.

So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time


Seen no text so far and no confirmation of support from all EU members for provisional agreement until Feb 2021. Until voted on by all 27 and the EU parliament it is just another possible extension.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally, England will be able to have their own currency.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even after it was revealed that the entire Brexit movement was fueled by Russian social engineering in an attempt to weaken the EU, they STILL went through with it.

Five bucks says in a decade, the UK will come crawling back to the EU, hat in hand, and beg for re-admittance.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 19 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Finally, England will be able to have their own currency.


And a decent dental plan.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trade what with the EU? Undependable cars or new and improved Covid?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
'' 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not even sure if it's really happening. It's been promised and fallen through so many times.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Am I the only one thinking Dafuq ? Why are still doing this after the shiatshow that is 2020. These are not smart people.
 
Target Builder
'' 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well we got tariff free and quota free access to the entire EU, without having to pay the EU ten billion a year. No EU court jurisdiction. We're signing our own free trade deals.

Of course the details of the fine print will be very important.

But it looks like fishing (which wasn't important to the UK as so many Farkers kept telling us) was something Boris realise was hugely politically sensitive to the EU, especially the French, so he made a big deal of it so that he could "reluctantly" offer concessions in return for what was really important to us.

Well played Boris.

So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time


If it's tariff free and quota free then there's a reasonable assumption that Boris agreed that the stuff that does get exported has to meet EU regulations, including labor and environmental regulations and so on, which would mean the EU has kept de facto regulatory power over the UK while the UK gave up their seat at the table to influence those regulations.

Just a guess, we'll have to see what the fine print says.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank god they settled the fishing rights!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A huge victory for old people in the sticks on a pension!  They are the future!
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We already know what it is going to say.

1. The UK must follow all EU regulations.
2. The UK gets tarrif free exports.
3. For any good that violates #1, they lose #2 and the full tarrifs are applied or the goods are banned outright.

Because of #3, Johnson gets to pretend that #1 isn't true. But in reality the UK won't be able to violate EU law without screwing themselves over.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
'' 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Even after it was revealed that the entire Brexit movement was fueled by Russian social engineering in an attempt to weaken the EU, they STILL went through with it.

Five bucks says in a decade, the UK will come crawling back to the EU, hat in hand, and beg for re-admittance.


This is the kicker, the ultimate fail.  They are essentially too embarrassed to admit that they've been played and out maneuvered by Putin.

he says, from the United States.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huzzah for Bori
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
'' 2 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Gubbo: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well we got tariff free and quota free access to the entire EU, without having to pay the EU ten billion a year. No EU court jurisdiction. We're signing our own free trade deals.

Of course the details of the fine print will be very important.

But it looks like fishing (which wasn't important to the UK as so many Farkers kept telling us) was something Boris realise was hugely politically sensitive to the EU, especially the French, so he made a big deal of it so that he could "reluctantly" offer concessions in return for what was really important to us.

Well played Boris.

So having seen none of the text, and none of the details, you have declared victory.

I wonder what line in the sand Boris gave up this time

If it's tariff free and quota free then there's a reasonable assumption that Boris agreed that the stuff that does get exported has to meet EU regulations, including labor and environmental regulations and so on, which would mean the EU has kept de facto regulatory power over the UK while the UK gave up their seat at the table to influence those regulations.

Just a guess, we'll have to see what the fine print says.


this. exactly this. Britain has too live with all the rules of their largest trading partner with no say in how those rules are made. As I said in another thread this is the point in the divorce where "over the hill" England is free to sow his wild oats after years of what he thinks is a "bad marriage". Give it 6 months, after all the young ladies have laughed at his advances and the glory days of years past are long gone, when he's sobbing in the dark of his bachelor pad pining for his ex
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Brits got swallowed up by the nationalism bug, and they just had to have it, like a child who storms away from the playground with their toys.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a Christmas miracle!
 
