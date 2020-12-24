 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   So what do YOU think the CDC considers the biggest story of 2020? The answer may surprise you   (theverge.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As an aside, Mitchell Clark's "Today I learned that the iOS calculator has a scientific mode" is super hard-hitting.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It probably was COVID-19, until a Republican slimeball interfered for political reasons.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they being edgy?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Specifically, it picked its recognition of World Mosquito Day

These guys have weird holidays. People give me a hard time for celebrating the invention of DDT, but come on!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I seem to recall reading that one of the mRNA vaccines Moderna has been working to develop is a vaccine against malaria.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If that doesn't prove that Trump* totally politicized the CDC and its all BS now, I don't know what does.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, they are, probably, trying to avoid having covid-19 being their biggest story 2 years in a row. Still got plenty of body bags on backorder.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Are they being edgy?


No offense to everyone freaking out about covid but Malaria is a far bigger concern to world health.  Around what 200 million cases a year.  Depending on the year you look at 400k to several million dead a year.  Decades of research.  No vaccines, still working on more effective treatments for different stages of the life cycle ect.

Covid in the other hand took less than a year to come up with a dozen or so vaccines.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ashelth: ChrisDe: Are they being edgy?

No offense to everyone freaking out about covid but Malaria is a far bigger concern to world health.  Around what 200 million cases a year.  Depending on the year you look at 400k to several million dead a year.  Decades of research.  No vaccines, still working on more effective treatments for different stages of the life cycle ect.

Covid in the other hand took less than a year to come up with a dozen or so vaccines.


Why do you think I drink gin and tonics?
 
seanpg71 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There were 229 million cases of malaria and 409,000 deaths in 2019 - and the majority of those deaths were children.

Despite eradication efforts, we expect those sorts of numbers to continue for a while.  We just don't notice because they're all in parts of the world we largely ignore and write off.

The story is about a mosquito that spreads it and lives well in urban environments that used to only live in southern Asia and has recently been seeing moving into Africa and how that's a bit troubling.

I could see where the CDC might want to boost a story about that.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Surprised PeTA's not part of this
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So does this mean COVID doesn't make the playoffs?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Biggest story of 2020 was that most of us survived without a vaccine or effective government.
 
