(NPR)   Parents in rural America are concerned that fewer and fewer of their kids are going to college; wonder how much dumber they can collectively get before basic bodily functions become a problem   (npr.org) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the result of the brain drain selecting for the people less likely to leave for the big cities staying and having kids less likely to leave for the schools that are usually in big cities.

My question what is the rate of high school dropouts in rural America?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is this the result of the brain drain selecting for the people less likely to leave for the big cities staying and having kids less likely to leave for the schools that are usually in big cities.

My question what is the rate of high school dropouts in rural America?


I imagine its that and the educational systems in the rural areas are geared towards it as well, at least in my region.  In high school there were four tiers of classes offered for the subjects at various levels, going from paste-eating basic, general, advanced and enriched.  In the urban high schools the lower two tiers were rarely even offered, only advanced and enriched, except for that one high school that everyone knows as the throw-away for the stupid kids.  In the rural towns outside of the city it was rare to find any offered at the advanced level.

Doubling down on that, universities didn't accept the lower two levels as valid prerequisites for their own courses and even the community colleges would only lower their bar to general level ones being acceptable.  Taking a couple basic level courses on topics pretty much sealed your fate right there in high school.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until this year, there were indications that rural college-going was increasing. The proportion of rural students going to college rose from 51% in 2011 to 61% in 2016, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, though it has stalled since then. That's the same proportion as urban students, if still fewer than the 67% of suburban high school graduates who go to college.

People in rural America aren't stupid, subs.

By far the biggest single barrier to college-going among students in rural schools is the price,

This is the fallout of the crash of 2008 when austerity measures were instituted and school tuition skyrocketed. They are literally being priced out of the market. The US has erected barriers for entry for more and more people. This is class warfare on everyone- rural, suburban and urban.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's a beautiful irony to this. Small towns, ah small towns. The people they hate on and gang up on are motivated to gtfo so they go to school and get to see what the real world is like, while the townies slowly turn to downies. Darwinian justice
 
srqawesome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's college kids are already stupid. biatching and complaining they can't find a job after graduating with a degree in African or lesbian studies. Losers.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America needs lots of stupid aholes to stay in their fly-over states and dying towns so that they may grow bitter and cruel. That way, they can be the villains trying to bring down those with the smarts or talent to get out of those places, helping to us to maintain a robust biopic industry.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, less competition for my kid
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooner or later you have too many Deltas and Epsilons which become resource sucks rather than wealth providers.

/ can't have that
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Panatheist: there's a beautiful irony to this. Small towns, ah small towns. The people they hate on and gang up on are motivated to gtfo so they go to school and get to see what the real world is like, while the townies slowly turn to downies. Darwinian justice


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be the economy is not supporting rural communities and that college is obscenely expensive and that Zoomers look at Millennials are in debt STILL from almost twenty years ago and going ha ha no we don't want the life ruining debt we'll find something else to do?

/could it?
//could it beeeeee
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Until this year, there were indications that rural college-going was increasing. The proportion of rural students going to college rose from 51% in 2011 to 61% in 2016, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, though it has stalled since then. That's the same proportion as urban students, if still fewer than the 67% of suburban high school graduates who go to college.

People in rural America aren't stupid, subs.

By far the biggest single barrier to college-going among students in rural schools is the price,

This is the fallout of the crash of 2008 when austerity measures were instituted and school tuition skyrocketed. They are literally being priced out of the market. The US has erected barriers for entry for more and more people. This is class warfare on everyone- rural, suburban and urban.


Being priced out of the market is status quo for "urban" kids
Now it's status quo for "rural" kids

Me thinks the classes have more in common then they think.

Rise up against suburbs together, for it's the suburbs that have destroyed both.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Until this year, there were indications that rural college-going was increasing. The proportion of rural students going to college rose from 51% in 2011 to 61% in 2016, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, though it has stalled since then. That's the same proportion as urban students, if still fewer than the 67% of suburban high school graduates who go to college.

People in rural America aren't stupid, subs.

By far the biggest single barrier to college-going among students in rural schools is the price,

This is the fallout of the crash of 2008 when austerity measures were instituted and school tuition skyrocketed. They are literally being priced out of the market. The US has erected barriers for entry for more and more people. This is class warfare on everyone- rural, suburban and urban.


I think you're right.  The Farking Article's headline is "Rural kids not going to college!" but supporting numbers are down across the board.  If you follow their links and look at the numbers, the headline could just as well be "Inner city kids not going to college!" and be equally misleading.

By focusing on one demographic, I think they're doing a disservice to the real problem.

And then there's the branch topic we've discussed here before: is college actually what everybody needs?
 
ph0rk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Net out all the small rural towns with colleges in them and it will drop even further.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we wouldn't want them to go off and be brainwashed by liberal professors, see the world beyond their small town, and be warped into voting democratic, would we?

/CSB: I spent a brief, stupid spell in a little redneck bumfark-nowhere town. The gas station near the high school had a large tank, painted with the message "Go [HS mascot name]-[high school's name] class of [25 years earlier]". I always thought it was farking depressing. Like, "Hey kids! In 25 years, you can be working at the gas station across from your high school!"
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.


The problem is carpentry and othe vacations requires skill.  Lots if it. And they have been taught to resent skool lurnin while being told they are superior by virtue of their birth, so who needs to try when you're already #1?

And then the rest of their life happens.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.


Well, Mike Rowe wasn't wrong about the need for people to go to trade schools, as we need those who learn to be plumbers and electricians as much as those who go to college for whatever field they go into.

But he's dumb as hell for thinking that it's what every person who graduates HS needs to do.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing there's no more athletic scholarships anymore.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.

Well, Mike Rowe wasn't wrong about the need for people to go to trade schools, as we need those who learn to be plumbers and electricians as much as those who go to college for whatever field they go into.

But he's dumb as hell for thinking that it's what every person who graduates HS needs to do.


Is that what he said?
 
ph0rk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: And then there's the branch topic we've discussed here before: is college actually what everybody needs?


Unfortunately, we need kids to go to college to learn how to write in complete sentences, perform basic math, and how to use a search engine - because they are showing up without these skills, even at selective state schools.

It shouldn't be the case, but it is. K-12 has been so thoroughly gutted that many, many students graduate from high school with virtually no useful skills or the habits of mind necessary to acquire them.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW this has no connection to reality!

Point one: tech companies don't hire women or POCs. Google is particularly guilty of this one.
Point two: As a female whose first degree is tech, HAHAAHAHAHHA oh honey, I'm sure plenty of other AFABs will be along to explain to you how AFABs in the industry are treated. I'm now ten years into a career as radiation protection and people treat me far better here.
Point three: the tech industry detonated in 2003.
Point four: For profit tech and engineering schools have bogged down hundreds of thousands of people with life ruining debt before they were sued into non existence for fraud among other joys.
Point five: is Lesbian Feminism Dance Theory the new Underwater Basket Weaving?
Point six: I got about a dozen red flags from your post and you're a massive future or current HR problem for harassment of AFAB coworkers.

/guarantee it
//underwater basket weaving does in fact exist as buoyancy dive training btw
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Could it be the economy is not supporting rural communities and that college is obscenely expensive and that Zoomers look at Millennials are in debt STILL from almost twenty years ago and going ha ha no we don't want the life ruining debt we'll find something else to do?

/could it?
//could it beeeeee


Totes. My wife is Generation X and has her student loan debt down to about $47k. It's a nontrivial problem
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is this the result of the brain drain selecting for the people less likely to leave for the big cities staying and having kids less likely to leave for the schools that are usually in big cities.


We live in one of the best school districts in the country. We also have a place out in the boonies. Both my wife and my job are easily portable, so we get asked the question a lot of why the hell we just don't decamp to there, and save a massive amount of money.

Its the schools. The schools in the the place by the boonies aren't bad, but they aren't GOOD. Up there, if your kid is straight down the middle they will get a solid education and be ready for an average state college when they graduate. If they are on the other end of not being down the middle, different story. Special ed is lacking there, and AP is lacking beyond a few basic courses, and even then it isn't always recognized outside their system.

Kids at the top in our school district down here basically knock a year off their college education by taking a full slate of AP classes, and they go beyond just the core subjects. Its not unheard of for kids that go to our magnet schools to knock off 2 years (my neighbor, sharp kid, but no doogie howser, got his bachelors from a good school before he turned 20, my cousin has her MBA at 22 (although i disagree with that for a MBA program).

Down here if your kid needs any kind of special education resources are plentiful, and geared towards mainstreaming any kid who can. Up there its, "Maybe we can get you into the county program a few hours a week, which is an hour away from you"

But more so its the expectation. Up there college is still looked down on a bit for the average person.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: WOW this has no connection to reality!

Point one: tech companies don't hire women or POCs. Google is particularly guilty of this one.
Point two: As a female whose first degree is tech, HAHAAHAHAHHA oh honey, I'm sure plenty of other AFABs will be along to explain to you how AFABs in the industry are treated. I'm now ten years into a career as radiation protection and people treat me far better here.
Point three: the tech industry detonated in 2003.
Point four: For profit tech and engineering schools have bogged down hundreds of thousands of people with life ruining debt before they were sued into non existence for fraud among other joys.
Point five: is Lesbian Feminism Dance Theory the new Underwater Basket Weaving?
Point six: I got about a dozen red flags from your post and you're a massive future or current HR problem for harassment of AFAB coworkers.

/guarantee it
//underwater basket weaving does in fact exist as buoyancy dive training btw


...sooo the post I was replying to disappeared as I was replying to it, uh, Mods, can you clear my post? Thanks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

srqawesome: Today's college kids are already stupid. biatching and complaining they can't find a job after graduating with a degree in African or lesbian studies. Losers.


I did some lesbian studies this morning while my wife was still asleep.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Totes. My wife is Generation X and has her student loan debt down to about $47k. It's a nontrivial problem


Carrying about 20K left from 2004 myself. May your wife's interest stay low and may the Biden admin actually do something about this problem.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.


Gee, its as if this, and the political party of rural folks' constant attacks on any form of education beyond sixth grade has had an affect on xenophobic, easily influenced bumkins.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ph0rk: SansNeural: And then there's the branch topic we've discussed here before: is college actually what everybody needs?

Unfortunately, we need kids to go to college to learn how to write in complete sentences, perform basic math, and how to use a search engine - because they are showing up without these skills, even at selective state schools.

It shouldn't be the case, but it is. K-12 has been so thoroughly gutted that many, many students graduate from high school with virtually no useful skills or the habits of mind necessary to acquire them.


Well there's yer problem, then.  Ain't no college'n gonna fix that.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "The biggest barrier to college-going is price"

I have an idea; Let's spend another 40 years cutting government funding for colleges so that we can give that money instead to the 1% in the form of tax cuts.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Until this year, there were indications that rural college-going was increasing. The proportion of rural students going to college rose from 51% in 2011 to 61% in 2016, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, though it has stalled since then. That's the same proportion as urban students, if still fewer than the 67% of suburban high school graduates who go to college.

People in rural America aren't stupid, subs.

By far the biggest single barrier to college-going among students in rural schools is the price,

This is the fallout of the crash of 2008 when austerity measures were instituted and school tuition skyrocketed. They are literally being priced out of the market. The US has erected barriers for entry for more and more people. This is class warfare on everyone- rural, suburban and urban.


Add trade schools to that... hvac, electrical, plumbing, etc... guaranteed work there... The Left and libs like to look down on rural folks, but big cities wouldn't be there without them.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: The problem is carpentry and othe vacations requires skill.  Lots if it. And they have been taught to resent skool lurnin while being told they are superior by virtue of their birth, so who needs to try when you're already #1?


Not only that, but talent. I hate when people say "learn a trade" and I think its disrespectful to a lot of trades people.

I'm pretty damn handy with tools. There are only a few things i'll pay someone else to do, and am usually happy with the results. That said, if i want it done right, on time, and its important, i'll pay, and they will put me to shame.

My wife is one of the smartest people i know. I wouldn't step within 20 feet of a deck she built, even if you gave her 10 years of intensive apprenticeship to learn how to.

I'm pretty good with carpentry\woodwork and electrical. My metal working is in many cases an actual crime.

Saying you could just learn a trade is not much different than saying you can learn to be a doctor.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The foundation of public education in this country, relying on local property taxes, is fundamentally flawed.  Everything is a symptom of that root cause.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\

OlderGuy: Nadie_AZ: Until this year, there were indications that rural college-going was increasing. The proportion of rural students going to college rose from 51% in 2011 to 61% in 2016, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, though it has stalled since then. That's the same proportion as urban students, if still fewer than the 67% of suburban high school graduates who go to college.

People in rural America aren't stupid, subs.

By far the biggest single barrier to college-going among students in rural schools is the price,

This is the fallout of the crash of 2008 when austerity measures were instituted and school tuition skyrocketed. They are literally being priced out of the market. The US has erected barriers for entry for more and more people. This is class warfare on everyone- rural, suburban and urban.

Add trade schools to that... hvac, electrical, plumbing, etc... guaranteed work there... The Left and libs like to look down on rural folks, but big cities wouldn't be there without them.


Totally agree. We need each other.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of rural students filling out the federal application for financial aid, a sign of whether they're even considering going to college, has plummeted by more than 18%, the National College Attainment Network reports. That's worse than the also alarming nearly 16% drop among urban students.

That would only catch low income students though, right?  Is it that low income rural students are foregoing college attendance, but their more affluent peers are not?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: asmodeus224: The problem is carpentry and othe vacations requires skill.  Lots if it. And they have been taught to resent skool lurnin while being told they are superior by virtue of their birth, so who needs to try when you're already #1?

Not only that, but talent. I hate when people say "learn a trade" and I think its disrespectful to a lot of trades people.

I'm pretty damn handy with tools. There are only a few things i'll pay someone else to do, and am usually happy with the results. That said, if i want it done right, on time, and its important, i'll pay, and they will put me to shame.

My wife is one of the smartest people i know. I wouldn't step within 20 feet of a deck she built, even if you gave her 10 years of intensive apprenticeship to learn how to.

I'm pretty good with carpentry\woodwork and electrical. My metal working is in many cases an actual crime.

Saying you could just learn a trade is not much different than saying you can learn to be a doctor.


My brother and I grew up in a family of contractors. While I was a framer, he was a cabinetmaker. Talent matters.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

srqawesome: Today's college kids are already stupid. biatching and complaining they can't find a job after graduating with a degree in African or lesbian studies. Losers.


"And what's the deal with airline food? Such small portions, ammirite? Is this thing on?"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: WOW this has no connection to reality!

Point one: tech companies don't hire women or POCs. Google is particularly guilty of this one.
Point two: As a female whose first degree is tech, HAHAAHAHAHHA oh honey, I'm sure plenty of other AFABs will be along to explain to you how AFABs in the industry are treated. I'm now ten years into a career as radiation protection and people treat me far better here.
Point three: the tech industry detonated in 2003.
Point four: For profit tech and engineering schools have bogged down hundreds of thousands of people with life ruining debt before they were sued into non existence for fraud among other joys.
Point five: is Lesbian Feminism Dance Theory the new Underwater Basket Weaving?
Point six: I got about a dozen red flags from your post and you're a massive future or current HR problem for harassment of AFAB coworkers.

/guarantee it
//underwater basket weaving does in fact exist as buoyancy dive training btw


Google is 42% (and rising) Asian. Are they a color?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Point one: tech companies don't hire women or POCs.


i'm a software developer at a large software company in NC.

my team lead is a woman.
there are three other women on the team. there are POC on the team.
my manager is a woman.
the QC manager for our team is a woman, as are most of the QC people on her team, many of them are also POC.
the manager over all of them is a woman.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What kind of imbecile doesn't tie an enormous debt around their throat before they're 30?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Saying you could just learn a trade is not much different than saying you can learn to be a doctor.


I disagree, but maybe our difference is just connotation and semantics.  And your analogy sounds like a forced contradiction (or vice versa?).  Learn, train, study, intern, apprentice, resident... all ways you could describe the process of becoming EITHER a doctor or a sheet-metal fabricator.

I've encountered excellent examples of both professions, but also their ne'er-do-well counterparts.  The labels applied to the possible paths to any profession do not inherently define the quality of the professional nor the value of their work.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Well there's yer problem, then.  Ain't no college'n gonna fix that.


Well, they do - sort of.

In that they fix the problem of employers needing a way to weed out the people can do basic math from the people that can't.

A BA/BS is essentially now the "basic skills" degree a high school diploma was decades ago, and as the bar for collecting a HS diploma drops, employers will continue to rely on a BA/BS for this. Yes, it means that families will buy a credential for their kids, but many families can do so, so colleges will remain.

Not all of them, but we don't need all of them.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.

Gee, its as if this, and the political party of rural folks' constant attacks on any form of education beyond sixth grade has had an affect on xenophobic, easily influenced bumkins.


Bumpkins.

The real word is more descriptively  cogent.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AurizenDarkstar: GregInIndy: They've spent the last decade passing around this self-congratulatory Mike Rowe total BS about how there's no point spending $$$ at some sissy college when you can go earn twice minimum wage NOW apprenticing as a carpenter like a man. You'll spend 4 years gaining skills and earning cash while those fools study!

They spouted that crap throughout their kids' entire childhoods. They shouldn't be surprised that they listened to them.

Well, Mike Rowe wasn't wrong about the need for people to go to trade schools, as we need those who learn to be plumbers and electricians as much as those who go to college for whatever field they go into.

But he's dumb as hell for thinking that it's what every person who graduates HS needs to do.

Is that what he said?


No
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Point three: the tech industry detonated in 2003.


The tech industry didn't detonate in 2003. What happened around then (a year or two earlier actually) is that you couldn't walk in off the street with nothing else and get a tech job because you new how to do a few things in a dos command prompt.

As for women, POC, etc, as someone who has been a hiring manager in IT, it is not the case. The problem is qualified applicants from those groups. All things being equal, an IT manager would rather have a diverse team than your typical white IT team, because they really get farking board listening to the stereotypical stuff and dealing with the nonsense that comes out of your stereotypical team.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The way trade jobs are treated in movies and shows and even books, has changed in the last 50 years. Being a mailman or doorman or mechanic used to be a respectable way to earn a living.

Now, it's considered menial and unworthy of respect. But it should be respected when done well. The level of quality in our trades needs to go back up. We've lost nearly everything.

It's very hard to find someone who can build or fix something who's not consistently drunk, trying to pull a con, or cheating you.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Many of the people of these communities are proud of their ignorance, and discourage their kids from going off to college.  Then they whine that there are no local jobs.

Meanwhile, the socioeconomic elite of those communities, which are the same families who have owned most of the assets for a century, send their own kids to private boarding school, and then to the Ivy League universities.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To  be fair, spending a hundred grand on a degree in art history doesn't really sound like much of a bargain, so maybe these kids are better at math than we realize.
 
