(Austin News KXAN)   It's not enough for Texans to hoard guns. Apparently, they're hoarding fireworks too   (kxan.com) divider line
    Scary, Fireworks, fireworks stands, Austin, Texas, Fireworks owner Thomas Brownson, big day, New Years Eve, American Fireworks, New Year  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it just a matter of time until they start hoarding hoardings!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my sparklers when you pry them from my cold dead hands
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not from hoarding, they're all made in china; 1.4G anyway.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baka-san: You can have my sparklers when you pry them from my cold dead hands


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ask this guy how you can get cold dead hands.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baka-san: You can have my sparklers when you pry them from my cold dead hands


CSB time: When I was a child my cousin burned my face with a sparkler. That shiat hurt.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gawd I farking hate fireworks.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heh, the place is called Half Off Fireworks. As in, blow your arm half off.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's not from hoarding, they're all made in china; 1.4G anyway.


Egzackly.  By the Yellow Hoard
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baka-san: You can have my sparklers when you pry them from my cold dead hands


I was at a 4th party on the beach a few years ago and one guy decided to light up a handful of sparklers at once. Had to have been around 100. Turns out that lighting that many at once results in a fireball. Shortly after he was taken to the hospital.

Also this gives me a chance to post one of my favorite GIF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baka-san: You can have my sparklers when you pry them from my cold dead, blistered hands


Ftfy
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of my neighbors posted this on FaceBook with the comment "Let the complaining begin!"

Yeah, it's Texas

scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
clarksvegas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the weird part is that, at least in Bexar co, they only sell fireworks a few times a year. So you're kinda forced to hoard if you want to blow some heat at say, 3 am on a Thursday in March.

and now my fireworks gone wrong story:

think it was 87, but an old squad mate of my dad comes over with his kids and we're doing fireworks in the back. I think my dad nailed one of those spinner types to a tree. me and the two other kids were sitting at the backdoor step. Pops goes to light it and well it wasn't nailed down enough because it shot right at us, managed to bounce on the inner door frame, go behind 3 kids back and back out into the yard.

To this day, i hate that one firework and if someone whips it out, i start working out the possible path if it goes loose.
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's been lots of timber cut lately, what with lumber prices going nuts. I bet a lot of potassium nitrate got used for stumps instead of fireworks this year.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Baja Oklahoma
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't have any fireworks horror stories to add. I made a bunker out of two hay bales and used a long pvc pipe to shoot bottle rockets at cars though.

/Never hit one thank Joe
//just realized I used to throw an inordinate amour of things in the road
///line of beer bottles, duck decoys, a signpost...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 850x478]

it just a matter of time until they start hoarding hoardings!


Yeah they've hoarded fireworks for decades now.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fatassbastard: Gawd I farking hate fireworks.


I don't mind them for a few nights but when I lived in the city (Chicago), the fireworks would start in like mid June and continue until mid August. It starts to get annoying when it continues for almost 2 months.

It's like, it's almost farking September... why do you still have fireworks?
 
